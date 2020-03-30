Back to Tech news
Factor updates O2 road bike

New model is said to be lighter and stronger than previously, with increased tyre clearance
by Mat Brett
Mon, Mar 30, 2020 12:37
Factor has unveiled an updated version of its O2 road bike which is said to be lighter and stronger than the original.

The new version of the O2 features revised cable routing for both mechanical and electronic shifting, direct-mount rim brakes, and clearance for tyres up to 30mm wide, bringing it in line with the VAM model.

"Pressurisation greater than normal in the manufacturing process removes excess resin, making O2 carbon stronger, lighter and more efficient," says Factor.

We don't have a claimed frame weight for you, although we've just asked.

Available to order through Factor’s website and via retailers, the second-generation O2 comes in both rim brake and disc brake versions, and in two new paint schemes: Pearl White and Miami Blue. 

The O2 frameset (frame, fork and headset) starts at £2,200.

Get more details over at Factor's website.

 

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

