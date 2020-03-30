Factor updates O2 road bike

Factor has unveiled an updated version of its O2 road bike which is said to be lighter and stronger than the original.

The new version of the O2 features revised cable routing for both mechanical and electronic shifting, direct-mount rim brakes, and clearance for tyres up to 30mm wide, bringing it in line with the VAM model.

"Pressurisation greater than normal in the manufacturing process removes excess resin, making O2 carbon stronger, lighter and more efficient," says Factor.

We don't have a claimed frame weight for you, although we've just asked.

Available to order through Factor’s website and via retailers, the second-generation O2 comes in both rim brake and disc brake versions, and in two new paint schemes: Pearl White and Miami Blue.

The O2 frameset (frame, fork and headset) starts at £2,200.

