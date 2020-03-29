road.cc Quiz Corner - Test your French with these Tour de France phrases.

So, you know ‘bonjour’, but can you match these descriptions of common cycling scenarios and words to their proper French phrases? Time to head back to school for this French-themed cycling quiz!

Alors, est-ce qu’on se souvient des cours de Français GCSE/O-Level? Bienvenu au Coin de Quiz road.cc.

Right then, class. Who can remember their GCSE/O-Level French lessons? Welcome to road.cc Quiz Corner.

This is a brilliant quiz and unusually for us, you might actually learn something slightly useful.

The aim is to take the English description of a common feature of the Tour de France and then match it up to the actual French word. We think some are rather simple, but others are really tricky.

No getting outside help from a French-speaker, or taking a sticky bottle from your old text books!

Allons-y, on commence!