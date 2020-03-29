road.cc Quiz Corner - Test your French with these Tour de France phrases.

- News
Id agree it was really quiet on the roads [today] Saturday,not alot of cars or cyclists, even at local hotspots where you'd normally expect people...
I'm not going to dissect that, life's too short, but I will just say that you seem to have a very poor understanding of the word "need", amongst...
Look it up yourself, you can find live pollution stats across the world on http://www.aqicn.org/...
Shopping: 3 panniers and a large karrimor rucksack every week for the last five years. ...
Review states Sapim spokes. Photos show Pillar Spokes!
What about the jeans-clad people driving to the area to walk?...
48-34 is getting there... Shimano are finally waking up to the fact that the average weekend warrior rarely uses 50-11. I recently replaced my 50...
Was that one of those slot-head pins? When I got one of those seized, I took it to a bike shop and they used a dremel to cut a new head into the...
You'd be surprised by the pulling power of a squirrel
I was getting through 2 or 3 bottom brackets a year (SRAM and Shimano, no real difference between them) so I bit the bullet and bought a Hope unit...