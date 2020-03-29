Back to news
news
Racing

road.cc Quiz Corner - Test your French with these Tour de France phrases.

Match these common TdF words to the English description.
by Liam Cahill
Sun, Mar 29, 2020 04:00
0

So, you know ‘bonjour’, but can you match these descriptions of common cycling scenarios and words to their proper French phrases? Time to head back to school for this French-themed cycling quiz!

Alors, est-ce qu’on se souvient des cours de Français GCSE/O-Level? Bienvenu au Coin de Quiz road.cc.

Right then, class. Who can remember their GCSE/O-Level French lessons? Welcome to road.cc Quiz Corner.

This is a brilliant quiz and unusually for us, you might actually learn something slightly useful.

road.cc Quiz Corner - Can you name the top 10 Tour de France GC from 2010 to 2019?

The aim is to take the English description of a common feature of the Tour de France and then match it up to the actual French word. We think some are rather simple, but others are really tricky.

As seen in the Tour de France: Seven affordable* pro race bikes from Cannondale, Giant, Pinarello, Canyon, Specialized and Trek

No getting outside help from a French-speaker, or taking a sticky bottle from your old text books!

Allons-y, on commence!

quiz corner
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments