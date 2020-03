‘The Body Coach’ Joe Wicks broken his wrist while cycling; New 2021 Olympics date will clash with Tour de France; Coffee DOESN'T dehydrate: study finds 'no effects' of moderate consumption; Bike industry 'booming' during pandemic + more on the live blog

If you've been waking up to a workout with The Body Coach, now deservedly dubbed the nation's PE teacher (read our list of reasons why you absolutely should wake up to Joe Wicks' PE lessons here) you might have been wondering why the cast on his arm... in his latest video Joe explains:

"You might be wondering what's this on my hand, I broke my hand last Saturday.

"I was out on my bike, I fell off and I've fractured a bone in my hand... but it's ok, I just can't do any push-ups or press-ups or burpees and stuff. But I'm sure you'll be happy about that because it means no burpees for you!"

Chapeau to Mr Wicks, a shining light in this time of crisis. Funnily enough road.cc Dave noticed Joe had hurt his arm in one of last week's episodes, which means reason four to do PE with Joe Wicks was:

"Joe has hurt his wrist. It doesn't look like he's comfortable doing press-ups and things like that at the moment. So what you'll be subjected to is mostly core work and lower body stuff: lunges, crunches, squats, planks... exactly the sort of thing you should be doing as a cyclist."

Now we know why!