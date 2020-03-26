Chinese media reports theory US military cyclist who came to Wuhan was “patient zero”; Threat to close Royal Parks to cyclists if rules aren't respected; Belgian pro's 369km Zwift session; British Cycling sharing an activity for the kids each day + more

Jake Hill-Gowing is trying to ride the 3,500km distance of the Tour de France on an exercise bike he says has largely been used as a clothes horse for the last three years.

He’s trying to raise £5,000 for Big Issue vendors who cannot sell the magazine on the streets at the minute.

“I’ve been quite friendly with The Big Issue vendor Stevie outside the front of our office for the past three years,” he said.

“I was looking to receive The Big Issue digitally because I buy the magazine from him every week. But then I thought: is there anything more I can do?

“Then I remembered I’ve got this exercise bike in my flat which I’ve been using for a clothes horse for the past three years and I thought: has anyone tried a sponsored cycle in self-isolation? It was just something to do to stop me going mental.”

Hill-Gowing has so far raised over £1,600.

You can donate on his ‘Tour de Flat’ JustGiving page here and – although it might not be the greatest spectator sport – you can also see him in action on Twitch here.

“I kind of said that I was going to do the distance of the Tour de France without looking it up,” he confessed. “But when I found out how long it was I was like ‘I guess I’ve committed to this now’.”