Chinese media reports theory US military cyclist who came to Wuhan was “patient zero”; Threat to close Royal Parks to cyclists if rules aren't respected; Belgian pro's 369km Zwift session; British Cycling sharing an activity for the kids each day + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Thu, Mar 26, 2020 09:08
3
14:44
Trek will fix your non-Trek bike
14:25
Cyclist raises funds for Big Issue vendors by riding the distance of the Tour de France in his flat

Jake Hill-Gowing is trying to ride the 3,500km distance of the Tour de France on an exercise bike he says has largely been used as a clothes horse for the last three years.

He’s trying to raise £5,000 for Big Issue vendors who cannot sell the magazine on the streets at the minute.

“I’ve been quite friendly with The Big Issue vendor Stevie outside the front of our office for the past three years,” he said.

“I was looking to receive The Big Issue digitally because I buy the magazine from him every week. But then I thought: is there anything more I can do?

“Then I remembered I’ve got this exercise bike in my flat which I’ve been using for a clothes horse for the past three years and I thought: has anyone tried a sponsored cycle in self-isolation? It was just something to do to stop me going mental.”

Hill-Gowing has so far raised over £1,600.

You can donate on his ‘Tour de Flat’ JustGiving page here and – although it might not be the greatest spectator sport – you can also see him in action on Twitch here.

“I kind of said that I was going to do the distance of the Tour de France without looking it up,” he confessed. “But when I found out how long it was I was like ‘I guess I’ve committed to this now’.”

13:46
London mechanics launch bike collection and return service

The Handlebars repair network is rolling out a new bike collection and return service in London.

They cover all of zone 1 and 2 and their mechanics will service and return your bike in 24-48 hours. 

They say they’re taking extra safety precautions at the minute, including ensuring that mechanics and drivers wear protective masks and gloves at all times, having mechanics work in isolation and ensuring all bikes are fully wiped down and disinfected on collection and on return.

Prices range from £60 to £160 or it’s free for NHS staff.

You can book online here.

13:24
“Peloton stud” Rory McIlroy invites golf rivals to static cycling challenge

The (golf) world number one’s latest session saw him ranked 69th out of almost 11,500 people on Peloton leaderboard... impressive! Full story here

12:46
Le Col reveals spring/summer clothing range

...and here are the highlights, along with a discount code.

12:08
British Cycling has posted the first of its daily activities for kids
12:04
60-year-old died after e-bike battery exploded in her motorhome while charging

The Shropshire Star reports on the death of Christabel Timmins, who suffered 55 per cent burns and died of multiple organ three weeks after her e-bike battery exploded while charging.

The incident occurred in June 2018 while Timmins and her partner Tim Rhodes were staying at the Pendyffryn Caravan Park in Dwygyfylchi, near Penmaenmawr.

The couple had bought e-bikes in 2014 and Rhodes said he decided to charge the lithium batteries inside their motorhome.

As they were preparing for bed there was an explosion.

Rhodes had been in the cab and managed to get out. He then pulled Timmins out the same way.

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, Elizabeth Dudley-Jones, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, said she was satisfied that the source of the fire was one of the batteries.

11:27
Chinese media reports theory US military cyclist who came to Wuhan was “patient zero”

Do you know who’s the most popularly searched rider on Pro Cycling Stats at the minute?

It’s US military cyclist Maatje Benassi.

Benassi competed in the 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan in October.

Some guy called George Webb, “an investigative journalist in Washington DC”, reckons she could be patient zero of COVID-19.

English language Chinese newspaper Global Times reports that, “His conclusions, although without strong evidence, triggered questions on Chinese social media.”

Colourful stuff.

More on this later.

11:19
Raleigh launches cycle to work scheme for electric bikes

Raleigh have launched a cycle-to-work scheme. Electric Bike Access means customers can save up to 42 per cent on retail prices of electric bikes.

“The electric bike can be a true alternative to cars, particularly for shorter journeys,” said Pippa Wibberley, Marketing Director at Raleigh UK.

“Commuters can combine the savings on fuel and parking with the enormous benefits to health and wellbeing. As well as the positive environmental impact, the bicycle could revolutionise the way we travel and dramatically reduce congestion in our towns and cities.”

The scheme allows employees to purchase bikes and spread the cost interest-free over 12 months by paying for a bike from their pre tax salary.

Bikes from Raleigh, Haibike and Lapierre are included.

You can shop online and have the bike delivered to your home or one of Raleigh’s authorised retailers.

Here’s the website.

And here’s more of an explanation.

10:56
New Wattbike Icon indoor training bike available at discount

Wattbike’s new Icon indoor training bike, designed for gym use, is now available to individuals for a limited time.

Find out more here

10:54
Rider who tested positive for coronavirus during UAE Tour released from hospital

UAE Team Emirates rider Max Richeze has been released from the UAE hospital where he spent 18 days after testing positive for coronavirus during the UAE Tour.

He said that two tests for COVID-19 came back negative and he was discharged.

Richeze’s teammate, Fernando Gaviria, remains in quarantine with the rest of the team.

09:46
Laurens De Vreese fails to eat enough sandwiches during 369km Zwift session

Last week on the live blog, we reported how Belgian riders Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) and Maxim Pirard had gone for a quick 365km spin.

Inspired by this, Astana's Laurens De Vreese has posted a ride to Strava he's tagged as the #OliverNaesenChallenge

De Vreese did 369km. Even more strikingly, he did it on a turbo trainer.

Here's the ride.

Someone really should point out to him that you can choose to ride different courses on Zwift. (Or maybe he's just pacing himself in the expectation that he'll eventually ride all of them in the coming weeks and months.)

Posting about the feat on Twitter, the UCI reckoned De Vreese sustained himself with four sandwiches.

We don't know about you, but we'd eat four sandwiches in 11 hours without even going near a turbo trainer.

09:21
09:12
Threat to close Royal Parks to cyclists if rules aren't respected

They've given similar advice to joggers (albeit without the threat).

All the same, the message has had a mixed response.

Some have pointed out that rat-running motorists in Regent's Park aren't helping matters.

How much distance should you leave to the cyclist ahead in a time of pandemic?

How to cycle responsibly in a time of pandemic

At the weekend, Richmond Park Cyclists urged people to ride alone or risk being banned after images showed cyclists queueing at one of the refreshment kiosks.

Rules on social distancing were widely ignored by many visitors - not just cyclists - resulting in motor vehicles being banned from three Royal Parks and the closure of a number of cafés and kiosks.

09:07
British Cycling sharing an activity for the kids each day

The first one's later this morning.

