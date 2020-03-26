Check out highlights of Le Col's summer clothing range

Le Col has unveiled its spring/summer cycling collection and here are some of the highlights.

"We have been able to improve our offering to riders with informed insight from men’s UCI World Tour team Bahrain-McLaren and UCI Continental women’s team Drops," says Le Col. "As technical kit partners to the teams, Le Col clothing has already won time trials and bunch sprints in the early season races."

The British brand – which has its clothing tailored in its own factory in Italy – divides its lineup into three: Hors Categorie, Pro and Sport.

Hors Categorie (HC)

Le Col describes its Hors Categorie clothing as its "ultimate riding kit", made from premium fabrics to a tailored fit.

Khaki and Saffron jersey colour options are added to men’s range this season (both above), and Navy is added to women’s range (below).

Hors Categorie jerseys are priced £150.

Pro

Le Col's Pro clothing is a little cheaper than Hors Categorie.

"With a single-minded focus to get you to the finish line faster – while feeling fresher – wearers can be reassured that the kit is giving them all the advantages possible so they can concentrate on their ride," says Le Col.

The Pro Carbon Cycling shoes (£250) have been updated and the Women’s Pro jersey (£120) is now available in Sky Blue (main pic at top of the page).

Sport

The Sport collection has had a revamp. It has been "developed to offer a slightly relaxed fit with value at the core", says Le Col.

There are four new jersey colours across the men’s range – jerseys are £85 – and three new colours for the women’s range.

Bibshorts (£120) get a new construction and are available in black and white and black on black options.

Discount

For more information, please visit www.lecol.cc