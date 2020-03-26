Back to Tech news
Check out highlights of Le Col's summer clothing range

...and we have a discount code for you!
by Mat Brett
Thu, Mar 26, 2020 12:42
1

Le Col has unveiled its spring/summer cycling collection and here are some of the highlights.

"We have been able to improve our offering to riders with informed insight from men’s UCI World Tour team Bahrain-McLaren and UCI Continental women’s team Drops," says Le Col. "As technical kit partners to the teams, Le Col clothing has already won time trials and bunch sprints in the early season races."

The British brand – which has its clothing tailored in its own factory in Italy – divides its lineup into three: Hors Categorie, Pro and Sport.

Hors Categorie (HC)

Le Col describes its Hors Categorie clothing as its "ultimate riding kit", made from premium fabrics to a tailored fit.

Khaki and Saffron jersey colour options are added to men’s range this season (both above), and Navy is added to women’s range (below).

Hors Categorie jerseys are priced £150. 

Pro

Le Col's Pro clothing is a little cheaper than Hors Categorie.

"With a single-minded focus to get you to the finish line faster – while feeling fresher – wearers can be reassured that the kit is giving them all the advantages possible so they can concentrate on their ride," says Le Col.

The Pro Carbon Cycling shoes (£250) have been updated and the Women’s Pro jersey (£120) is now available in Sky Blue (main pic at top of the page).

Sport

The Sport collection has had a revamp. It has been "developed to offer a slightly relaxed fit with value at the core", says Le Col. 

There are four new jersey colours across the men’s range – jerseys are £85 – and three new colours for the women’s range. 

Bibshorts (£120) get a new construction and are available in black and white and black on black options. 

Discount

Le Col is currently offering you 10% off with this code: LECOL-AFFRCC10
 
For more information, please visit www.lecol.cc

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

