New Wattbike Icon indoor training bike available at discount

Wattbike’s new Icon indoor training bike, designed for gym use, is now available to individuals for a limited time.
"The Wattbike Icon has been introduced to complement the incredibly popular Wattbike Pro and Trainer in commercial settings," says Wattbike. "However, in these unprecedented times Wattbike is opening up this product to the public, for those who want their training to continue with limited interruption."
All UK gyms and leisure centres are currently closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and exercise outside of the home is limited to once per day. Turbo trainer sales have been high over the past few weeks, particularly since lockdown restrictions were imposed.
The Wattbike Icon is designed to stand up to a lot of use (and potential abuse), and it comes with a full colour 11in touchscreen. This device includes workouts, plans, tests and the new interval builder that allows you to create personalised workouts.
"Wattbike’s industry leading pedal analysis, Pedal Effectiveness Score and Polar View is available, as is ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity allowing connection to other leading training and racing apps," says Wattbike.
The Wattbike Icon is currently £2,499 – which is £620 less than usual. You get the option of 6 months’ 0% finance.
