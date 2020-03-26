Back to Tech news
New Wattbike Icon indoor training bike available at discount

Gym-quality bike offers workouts, plans, and fitness tests for those unable to leave home
by Mat Brett
Thu, Mar 26, 2020 10:42
Wattbike’s new Icon indoor training bike, designed for gym use, is now available to individuals for a limited time.

"The Wattbike Icon has been introduced to complement the incredibly popular Wattbike Pro and Trainer in commercial settings," says Wattbike. "However, in these unprecedented times Wattbike is opening up this product to the public, for those who want their training to continue with limited interruption."

All UK gyms and leisure centres are currently closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and exercise outside of the home is limited to once per day. Turbo trainer sales have been high over the past few weeks, particularly since lockdown restrictions were imposed.

The Wattbike Icon is designed to stand up to a lot of use (and potential abuse), and it comes with a full colour 11in touchscreen. This device includes workouts, plans, tests and the new interval builder that allows you to create personalised workouts. 

"Wattbike’s industry leading pedal analysis, Pedal Effectiveness Score and Polar View is available, as is ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity allowing connection to other leading training and racing apps," says Wattbike. 

Find out about all of those features here. 

The Wattbike Icon is currently £2,499 – which is £620 less than usual. You get the option of 6 months’ 0% finance.
 
 Get more info over at Wattbike's website. 

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

