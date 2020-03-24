Back to news
BREAKING: Olympics postponed to 2021; Complaints that Evans Cycles is price gouging on turbos; Beefeater Bend relaxes ‘Links Rechts’ reGS; Cookson suggests shortened Tour de France; Bike shops exempted from lockdown + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Tue, Mar 24, 2020 09:15
12:39
Breaking: the Olympics has been moved to 2021

Cyclists who were down to compete in Tokyo this summer and losing fitness by the day will be breathing a sigh of relief, as it's now been officially announced that the games has been moved to 2021. The English-language PM's Office for Japan Twitter account just tweeted: 

"After his telephone talks with IOC President Bach, PM Abe spoke to the press and explained that the two have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic Games would not be cancelled, and the games will be held by the summer of 2021."

More comments and reaction from the cycling world as we get it. 

12:15
The word 'profiteering' is being used heavily in connection with Evans Cycles' new turbo trainer pricing
11:46
Complaints that Evans Cycles is price gouging on turbo trainers

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, which includes Sports Direct and Evans Cycles, wrote to staff immediately after the lockdown was announced yesterday, claiming that selling sporting and fitness equipment made the company a vital asset and saying that shops should remain open.

They’ve since done an about-turn after being criticised by basically everybody.

HOWEVER…

The Evans Cycles online business remains open and it seems they’ve raised the price of their turbo trainers…

… SIGNIFICANTLY…

The Wahoo KICKR, which is £999 everywhere including the Wahoo website, is now £1,150 at Evans.

The Saris H3 is up from £849.99 to £976.

The Tacx Neo 2T is up for £1,199 to £1,379.

It’s the same story for dozens of others.

Turbo trainer sales are skyrocketing at the minute. More here.

11:28
INEOS are making hand sanitiser
10:42
Cycling UK on bike shop visits – is your journey *really* necessary?

"Cycling UK urges people to distinguish between essential and non-essential shopping trips. This is not the moment to go out and browse for a nice new bike," said Cycling UK Policy Director, Roger Geffen.

"However it’s another matter if you’re getting that neglected bike out of the shed so you can make essential journeys without relying on public transport or a lift in someone else’s car and you therefore need to get a replacement tyre or inner tube, or to get the bike repaired by a professional mechanic.

"It is for this reason we think the Government is to be applauded for keeping bike shops open. Cycling is a great way not only to make that one bout of exercise each day, but also to make those essential journeys.

"Just remember when visiting the bicycle shop to follow public health social distancing and hygiene advice."

10:04
Beefeater Bend relaxes ‘Links Rechts’ regulations in response to lockdown

If you don’t already know, Links Rechts is the song/dance they were doing at ‘Beefeater Bend’ during last year’s Tour de France (and presumably in previous years as well).

Here’s the story of Beefeater Bend.

09:35
Former UCI president Brian Cookson suggests shortened Tour de France (among other things)

Tour de France organisers ASO are reportedly still insisting there will be no postponement.

(Like many others, we’re willing to stoop to suggesting that widespread travel restrictions could greatly increase the odds of a first French winner in however-many-years.)

Former UCI president Brian Cookson went with a double ‘very’ in saying that he would be “very very surprised” if that happened.

He suggests a two-week Tour in late July or August, a two-week Giro in September and a two-week Vuelta in October.

He says the five Monuments could be slotted into intermediate weekends.

He accepts that there’s a lot that would have to happen for this to be possible.

09:22
Only cycle alone or with members of your household – Cycling UK updates advice in wake of lockdown

Following the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson’s address to the nation announcing strict new curbs on life in the UK, Cycling UK has updated its advice on cycling.

They say it remains advisable for people to cycle for their health, fitness and well-being, but you should only do this alone or with members of your household unless any of them have reason to self-isolate.

“Under no circumstance should you cycle or take part in any cycling activity in groups. This is critical to stop the coronavirus disease spreading between households.”

The charity is also advising that anyone who needs to travel to work if it’s absolutely necessary should consider cycling to avoid using public transport, where possible.

They say that cycling should also be considered the best means of transport when essential shopping for food for medicines.

09:07
Bike shops are allowed to stay open

Which isn't to say that they will.

The government advice actually lists bike shops twice in its list of exemptions.

Full story here.

