BREAKING: Olympics postponed to 2021; Complaints that Evans Cycles is price gouging on turbos; Beefeater Bend relaxes ‘Links Rechts’ reGS; Cookson suggests shortened Tour de France; Bike shops exempted from lockdown + more

#Tokyo2020 has been postponed, welcome #Tokyo2021 The right decision has been made. Tokyo 2021 presents an amazing opportunity to host a full games celebrating the world (hopefully) entering the "post pandemic" phase. — Callum Skinner (@CallumSkinner) March 24, 2020

Cyclists who were down to compete in Tokyo this summer and losing fitness by the day will be breathing a sigh of relief, as it's now been officially announced that the games has been moved to 2021. The English-language PM's Office for Japan Twitter account just tweeted:

"After his telephone talks with IOC President Bach, PM Abe spoke to the press and explained that the two have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic Games would not be cancelled, and the games will be held by the summer of 2021."

More comments and reaction from the cycling world as we get it.