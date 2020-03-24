Back to news
news
Crime & Legal

Bike stolen from London doctor treating coronavirus patients - and replacement quickly found thanks to Twitter

Laura Pujol said she would need to walk to hospital following theft - until new one was donated
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Mar 24, 2020 22:04
0

A London doctor treating coronavirus patients in intensive care said she would need to walk to work after her bicycle was stolen from a secure car park at the building where she lives – although thanks to Twitter, she has already secured a new bike, thanks to Evans Cycles it seems.

Laura Pujol, who lives in Battersea, had been using her bike to travel to the West London hospital she works at.

The 31-year-old, originally from Spain, told the London Evening Standard that she discovered the bike was missing earlier today when she returned home.

She explained that the theft also meant that she would be unable to take her infant daughter to nursery.

She said: “I’ll need to set off 30 minutes earlier to get there on time, which means I won’t be able to take my baby to nursery.

“That means my partner – who is also a doctor at a south London hospital – and I will have to pay a nanny to take her.”

She said that she was aware of colleagues who had also had their bicycles stolen in recent weeks, adding: “One of the things that concerns me is it means people aren’t self-isolating and staying at home if they’re out stealing bikes.”

Dr Pujol said she was reporting the theft to the police and that the building manager was reviewing CCTV footage to try and identify the person who took the bike.

Today on Twitter she received a number of offers to replace her bike, including one from Brompton Bicycle, but declined their offer, saying she had already found a new bike.

Bike theft
nhs
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Laura Pujol
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments