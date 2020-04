Pub painted yellow for the Tour de Yorkshire facing £20,000 fine; Coronavirus cycling safety helmet; Trackstand G&T from Elinor Barker; Spider-man + hex key + rollers; Harlech street no longer the world’s steepest street + more on the live blog

What colour should a Golden Lion be? White apparently.

The owners of the Golden Lion in Todmorden, Calderdale, have been threatened with a £20,000 fine and jail for painting their building yellow.

Yorkshire Live reports that they painted the pub yellow in anticipation of the Tour de Yorkshire passing through – although the race has since been postponed.

The council actually threatened the fine last week while they were still in the process of painting it. Apparently someone had complained.

Matthanee Nilavongse, who owns the pub, explained: “I understand that we are a listed building, but the building has in fact been orange and pink in the past. We also understand that we are based in a conservation area, so there is a bit of confusion at the moment, but I’m hopeful we can cut through that.”