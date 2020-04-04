Mail accused of distorting truth in “MAMIL madness” Regents Park cyclists story

The Mail Online has been accused of misrepresenting the situation in Regent’s Park, where the newspaper claims dozens of cyclists are ignoring the Government's Covid-19 lockdown rules by riding in large groups. The “MAMIL madness” article, published today, comes after campaigners have warned that cycling could be banned if people don’t ride responsibly.
In the early days of the coronavirus lockdown, a number of cyclists chose to ignore the Prime Minister's instructions on social distancing and continued to ride in groups and meet in cafes for a mid-ride chat.
While things have improved since, yesterday (Friday) Cycling UK reminded cyclists to ride responsibly over the weekend to avoid a ban similar to those in force in a number of countries on the continent.
A week earlier, British Cycling had made a similar plea, warning that the ‘privilege’ of riding a bike could be removed if people fail to observe instructions on social distancing.
The Mail Online story, headlined “MAMIL madness: Cyclists ride close together through Regents Park in London” plays on these concerns.
The clumsily written piece says: “In London's Regent Park, dozens of 'Middle-Aged Men in Lycra' (MAMILs) ignored the Government's Covid-19 lockdown rules to congregate in Regent's Park in London to ride their bicycles in large groups.
“Groups of men, clad in lycra, riding in close formation. Across in Paddington, keep fit fans were photographed training in a recreation ground – again ignoring social distancing rules.”
The piece is accompanied by photographs local cyclists say have been carefully selected - perhaps even deliberately shot - to give a false representation of what is happening in and around the park.
Regent’s Park Cyclists, the group set up to represent cyclists who ride and train on the roads within the park, tweeted:
Local cyclist, The Dynaslow, who posted the original tweet, added:
Regent’s Park Cyclists have posted a whole series of tweets reminding people how to ride responsibly at the moment.
10 of the most hysterical anti-cycling Daily Mail headlines
I don;t think you've got anything to worry about there, the people that sign up to these things are (to a large extent) signing up for the...
The Daily Mail being anti-cycling? Misrepresenting the facts? I'm astonished I tell you...
Umm... Cycling Mikey https://youtu.be/tMckoqLbCs8
Which is frankly ridiculous. There's less traffic and cyclists very rarely end up in ICU without the help of a motorist....
A legitimate concern if you are putting your sunscreen into the sea. If you are cycling on the land however, I'd go with whichever sunscreen worked...
The problem isn't the 90% it is the 10% who deam it is appropriate to pass so close you can feel their breath as they pass. What can you do about...
I think we could do with more information, not just what type of riding you do but also what your current bike is. Presumably if youre buying a...
thats mightily impressive! Ive never used any Campag stuff
You're right to be cautious if you are choosey About what you want. I had a respray done at Mercian: I chose shade no 6, but it looks more like...
We have a doggyride trailer and the issue that will crop up more and more is through axle and indeed disc brake compatibility. The axle mount fits...