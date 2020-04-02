Police say you CAN drive somewhere to exercise; Should Government lower speed limits to reduce burden on NHS?; Tour of Flanders: Lockdown Edition; Arnie chases his ponies on his bike + more

Earlier today, we reported how the BMJ is recommending that the Government immediately lower speed limits to reduce the burden on the NHS.
That would make sense even if everyone were behaving normally, but earlier this week North Yorkshire Police reported a rise in ‘opportunist drivers’ caught speeding.
“We're seeing a worrying trend here,” commented Gary Digva, a director of automotive tech specialists Road Angel.
“It isn't just the 'opportunist' drivers that the North Yorkshire Police Force flagged, there are actually far more 'accidental' speeders.
“The network is quieter, which one might think would lead to fewer accidents, but there is an issue with overconfidence that comes in and perhaps a more casual style of driving.
“Think about driving at night on a quiet motorway compared to the rush hour. Fewer cars around you alter your sense of speed and your concentration because it appears safer.”
Digva says that is a false sense of security both from the point of view of safe driving and the ease with which a driver can accidentally start to speed.
“Roads may well be quieter but as we like to remind our customers those speed limits are there for a reason. Yes, sometimes it is due to expected traffic flow and congestion which is less the case right now but it can also be due to road conditions, difficult terrain, blind bends or hidden dips.
“Right now the need to be aware of your driving and your speed is greater than ever. There may be fewer vehicles but there are more pedestrians getting exercise where they can and it is essential that drivers do not see these quieter roads as an opportunity to flout the law.
“Now more than ever we must all be speed aware as we do our bit to ensure an already overstretched frontline is not unnecessarily burdened.”
So, road.cc readers – have you noticed more speeding motorists?