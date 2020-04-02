Police say you CAN drive somewhere to exercise; Should Government lower speed limits to reduce burden on NHS?; Tour of Flanders: Lockdown Edition; Arnie chases his ponies on his bike + more

Regarding the BMJ’s recommendation that the Government immediately lower speed limits to reduce the burden on the NHS, it’s fair to say that the most commonly-held opinion among you guys essentially boils down to, “Why bother changing the speed limits when you aren’t enforcing the ones you’ve got?”

Beyond that, quite a few of you do think that people’s driving has deteriorated.

In the comments, Eton Rifle suggests that, “Whilst the roads are indeed far less busy with motorised traffic, the remaining vehicles do seem to be driven by a disproportionately high number of dickheads.”

There have been similar comments on Twitter.

Yes! Was out for my daily ride and 3 or 4 hatchbacks (boy-racer specs) came flying past me at insane speeds. Some people definitely using empty roads as an opportunity for some road-racing. — Colin Bradbury (@ColinBradbury3) April 2, 2020

Fewer cars, but definetely much quicker in central London. Also not sure which key workers can afford these high end sports cars/SUVs I see a lot of now. — Sunny (@Sunny_tweet2) April 2, 2020

But the feeling on road.cc seems to be that enforcement would have a bigger impact than any temporary change in speed limits.

That said, Keith tweeted us to point out that the Isle of Man recently imposed an island-wide 40mph limit to reduce the burden on its health service.

Police there report that so far it is being observed well by motorists – perhaps because driving within the speed limit is being highlighted as an important measure.

There’s been a bit of overtaking above the speed limit, according to 3FM. Police point out that overtaking probably isn’t really necessary when everyone’s only travelling at 40mph anyway.