“They want to play with our balls”: Remco Evenepoel dubs UCI’s decision to ban head socks as “laughable”; Visma-Lease a Bike blames “social media reaction” from “jokers on the internet” for TT helmet backlash; Strava, but for dogs! + more on the live blog

Back in the day, when pro cyclists would kick up a fuss and claim the UCI’s policies were turning the peloton against the sport’s governing body, it was usually about doping.

Now, apparently, it’s about head socks.

After a week that’s been dominated by that helmet from Visma-Lease a Bike and Giro, riders in the peloton have expressed all sorts of thoughts and opinions, following the UCI’s announcement to review the regulations amidst “even more radical designs of helmets”.

Ahem, radical designs like these, I would hope? Except the Cybertruck one of course, that can go straight to hell. I mean, imagine rocking up to the races in a Daft Punk helmet (Research is still ongoing on whether listening to the Tron: Legacy soundtrack while riding turns your bike into a light cycle).

But after Thomas De Gendt and Sam Welsford agreed in unison that it might be a good time to pack up your bags, go home and give up the ghost of cycling in light of the new helmets that have broken the internet over the last couple of days (at least in the cycling realm), now, it’s Remco Evenepoel’s turn to weigh in, albeit on a pretty different tune.

Because one thing that got slightly glossed over in all the hullabaloo of the UCI’s announcement about its impending decision on time trial helmets, was that it was also banning those funky ‘head socks’, as seen poking out from under Specialized’s TT5 helmets for the last 18 months, with effect from 2 April 2024.

Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Specialized supplies its helmets to Bora-Hansgrohe, TotalEnergies, and of course, Soudal Quick-Step, with the current men’s time trial champion, Evenepoel. While the American company said that it had been “disappointed” with the decision taken by pro cycling’s governing body, claiming that it would greatly affect the riders and teams who’ve spent months training with the equipment, Evenepoel used a little less of that corporate lingo, instead opting for the more Belgian no non-sense approach.

“It’s laughable. There are rules around brake levers, but I still see riders riding around with their brake levers tilting inwards,” the 24-year-old told Sporza. “Two years ago, they authorised our helmet, and now they’re taking it out. I kind of feel like they want to play with our balls.”

“It’s not very friendly what they're doing. There are other teams that are almost riding with a time trial helmet in the peloton. I’m thinking of EF Education-EasyPost. They are dragging cycling into the ridiculous and they’re making all the riders turn against the UCI.”

The slight at EF Education (the team with the best 2024 kit) comes obviously in light of the new over-the-ears aero POC helmet, to be used by the team in road races. Ineos Grenadiers also announced that they would be running a similar over-ears helmet with the Kask Utopia, looking for those marginal gains.

The comments from the outspoken rider came just a day after Evenepoel criticised his ex-teammate Tim Declerq for his antics during the team time trial stage at Paris-Nice two days ago, accusing him of riding in front of the Soudal Quick-Step effort behind on a technical bend after the punchy domestique was dropped from Lidl-Trek’s TTT effort.

“A thank you to him. That was really nasty. Tim may have been an ex-teammate, but you don't do something like that. Did he do it on purpose? I hope not, but it is possible,” Remco said. However, not long after, the 24-year-old cooled off and wrote on Strava that he was “a bit overhyped” and “I don't blame him for getting in our way [...] the commissioner should have warned him so he knew we were getting closer[...] Tim didn't make us lose the race today.”

Pro cycling chitter-chatter and the UCI’s seeming clampdowns on whoever steps out of line aside (the Big Helmet industry to blame, I say!), all this means that come the time trial championships later this year, Evenepoel will be without the head sock on his TT5 helmet to defend his rainbow jersey.