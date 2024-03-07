Support road.cc

Live blog

“They want to play with our balls”: Remco Evenepoel dubs UCI’s decision to ban head socks as “laughable”; Visma-Lease a Bike blames “social media reaction” from “jokers on the internet” for TT helmet backlash; Strava, but for dogs! + more on the live blog

Join Adwitiya for all the news, reaction and more on the road.cc live blog this Thursday, your one-stop shop for everything that’s happening in the world of cycling today
Thu, Mar 07, 2024 09:54
11
“They want to play with our balls”: Remco Evenepoel dubs UCI’s decision to ban head socks as “laughable”; Visma-Lease a Bike blames “social media reaction” from “jokers on the internet” for TT helmet backlash; Strava, but for dogs! + more on the live blogRemco Evenepoel, 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
13:20
CyclingMikey loses out to Hitler for the title of the “worst person in history” in bonkers Twitter poll

Now this checks all road.cc live blog boxes: Third-party reporting, Jeremy Vine, CyclingMikey... Adolf Hitler?

Nah, scratch that. To be fair, I saw Jeremy Vine's tweet last night and thought no way this is making to the live blog, it's way too silly (and horrifying) to even write home about, but seeing that this blog had made its way to the Jeremy Vine on 5 show this morning, it's convinced me to bring this piece of 'news' to you.

Yep, CyclingMikey, or Mike van Erp, whose only "crime" is filming and reporting drivers who break laws and endanger other people's lives, is apparently worse (and that too, by some margin) than a fascist dictator who committed one of the worst atrocities in human history... I can't believe I'm having to write this, what sort of world do we live in anymore!

Mikey has also shared his thoughts about the whole situation on social media, writing: "No way!!! FWIW I think this is a sign of how afraid drivers are of being caught by a camera cyclist. There are lots of us out there, and many people reporting far more bad drivers than me. No reaction without traction."

He added: "The really telling thing is that both my parents were prisoners in Japanese concentration camps in Java and Sumatra in WWII."

13:08
12:45
Cyclist slams undertaking motorist’s “utter bollocks” claim that he mounted grass verge “in panic” to avoid colliding with car
Driver mounts grass verge to undertake cyclist (Sarah Gibson)

“He was clearly overtaking a number of vehicles and took evasive action – he undertook the minibus too before he undertook me,” the cyclist says, after the driver was banned for 12 months for the dangerous close pass

> Cyclist slams undertaking motorist’s “utter bollocks” claim that he mounted grass verge “in panic” to avoid colliding with car

08:52
“They want to play with our balls”: Remco Evenepoel dubs UCI’s decision to ban head socks as “laughable”, as the great pro cycling TT helmet war wages on

Back in the day, when pro cyclists would kick up a fuss and claim the UCI’s policies were turning the peloton against the sport’s governing body, it was usually about doping.

Now, apparently, it’s about head socks.

After a week that’s been dominated by that helmet from Visma-Lease a Bike and Giro, riders in the peloton have expressed all sorts of thoughts and opinions, following the UCI’s announcement to review the regulations amidst “even more radical designs of helmets”.

Ahem, radical designs like these, I would hope? Except the Cybertruck one of course, that can go straight to hell. I mean, imagine rocking up to the races in a Daft Punk helmet (Research is still ongoing on whether listening to the Tron: Legacy soundtrack while riding turns your bike into a light cycle).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fette (@fe.tte)

But after Thomas De Gendt and Sam Welsford agreed in unison that it might be a good time to pack up your bags, go home and give up the ghost of cycling in light of the new helmets that have broken the internet over the last couple of days (at least in the cycling realm), now, it’s Remco Evenepoel’s turn to weigh in, albeit on a pretty different tune.

Because one thing that got slightly glossed over in all the hullabaloo of the UCI’s announcement about its impending decision on time trial helmets, was that it was also banning those funky ‘head socks’, as seen poking out from under Specialized’s TT5 helmets for the last 18 months, with effect from 2 April 2024.

> “Can someone tell me this is real and not AI-generated?” Has cycling finally jumped the aero shark? Visma-Lease a Bike and Giro unveil crazy, protruding time trial helmet at Tirreno-Adriatico

Remco Evenepoel, 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships.JPG
Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Specialized supplies its helmets to Bora-Hansgrohe, TotalEnergies, and of course, Soudal Quick-Step, with the current men’s time trial champion, Evenepoel. While the American company said that it had been “disappointed” with the decision taken by pro cycling’s governing body, claiming that it would greatly affect the riders and teams who’ve spent months training with the equipment, Evenepoel used a little less of that corporate lingo, instead opting for the more Belgian no non-sense approach.

“It’s laughable. There are rules around brake levers, but I still see riders riding around with their brake levers tilting inwards,” the 24-year-old told Sporza. “Two years ago, they authorised our helmet, and now they’re taking it out. I kind of feel like they want to play with our balls.”

“It’s not very friendly what they're doing. There are other teams that are almost riding with a time trial helmet in the peloton. I’m thinking of EF Education-EasyPost. They are dragging cycling into the ridiculous and they’re making all the riders turn against the UCI.”

The slight at EF Education (the team with the best 2024 kit) comes obviously in light of the new over-the-ears aero POC helmet, to be used by the team in road races. Ineos Grenadiers also announced that they would be running a similar over-ears helmet with the Kask Utopia, looking for those marginal gains.

2024 Jonas Vingegaard Tirreno-Adriatico TT helmet (@vismaleaseabike on X)

The comments from the outspoken rider came just a day after Evenepoel criticised his ex-teammate Tim Declerq for his antics during the team time trial stage at Paris-Nice two days ago, accusing him of riding in front of the Soudal Quick-Step effort behind on a technical bend after the punchy domestique was dropped from Lidl-Trek’s TTT effort.

“A thank you to him. That was really nasty. Tim may have been an ex-teammate, but you don't do something like that. Did he do it on purpose? I hope not, but it is possible,” Remco said. However, not long after, the 24-year-old cooled off and wrote on Strava that he was “a bit overhyped” and “I don't blame him for getting in our way [...] the commissioner should have warned him so he knew we were getting closer[...] Tim didn't make us lose the race today.”

Pro cycling chitter-chatter and the UCI’s seeming clampdowns on whoever steps out of line aside (the Big Helmet industry to blame, I say!), all this means that come the time trial championships later this year, Evenepoel will be without the head sock on his TT5 helmet to defend his rainbow jersey.

11:57
Visma-Lease a Bike blames “social media reaction” from “jokers on the internet” for strong backlash against THAT time trial helmet

You know which helmet I’m talking about, right?

I remember when the photos were originally posted by Visma-Lease a Bike ahead of the time trial stage at Tirreno-Adriatico, people weren’t even sure if that was real!

Our own Jo Burt couldn’t even believe his eyes, asking in the road.cc group chat: “Can someone tell me this is real and not AI-generated?”.

Visma-Lease a Bike Giro TT helmet 2024

The world is a changed place now, hell has frozen over, and we walk on scorched earth. But the fallout from Visma’s helmet continues, just two days after the UCI was spurred to hastily announce that it’s planning to review the helmet designed by Giro, as fans quiver at the thought of “even more radical designs” which could very well be on their way, as hinted by the pro cycling’s governing body.

However, one person unhappy with this announcement (besides Remco Evenepoel, for other reasons we discussed earlier in the day) is Visma-Lease a Bike’s head of performance, who slammed the UCI’s move Tuesday and indicated his fear that a year-long development project could be banned.

“A year ago, the rules were drawn up regarding dimensions and safety. We and the helmet manufacturer Giro started working within those frameworks,” Heijboer told AD. “It is quite striking that this statement has now come.

“It’s driven by emotions and all the reactions on social media,” Heijboer said. “I have no problem with jokers on the Internet. But if the UCI has a problem with the design, they should have indicated this when the helmet was submitted for approval.”

‘Kings can’t stand one thing, and that’s being made fun of by jesters’, as the brilliant Hasan Minhaaj once quoted (that might need some fact-checking), and there’s your evidence! Jokers of the internet, unite. You have nothing to lose, but your... actually, there is nothing to lose!

11:32
Strava for dogs
Strava, but make it for dogs! (Yes, it's real)

I mean, after rolling out its messaging feature (seriously, who was asking for this?), Strava has finally managed to regain some goodwill from your live blog host with its release of the probably the best feature imaginable: activity tracking (pup-tivity, if I may) for dogs!

Collaborating with Fi Smart Collar, the popular activity training app used by many athletes (and non-athletes, like me) now has the ability to "seamlessly integrate their active lives with their dogs, and share with their communities on Strava".

“Strava data has shown that pets are a key motivator for many athletes in pursuing their goals,” said Mateo A. Ortega, Vice President, Connected Partnerships, Strava. “This partnership with Fi is a natural fit, and a way for athletes to not only include pets in their community, but get credit for all of their movement including the daily dog walks.”

> Strava to automatically flag suspicious activities in hopes to improve leaderboard accuracy

The new partnership allows Strava to log distance traveled and number of steps taken, and tracks Fido’s progress towards goals like activity streaks and daily step totals. The app will then upload a route of your dog’s walk or game of fetch onto a map that you can see.

If you were wondering: No, dogs won’t be eligible for KOMs or course records. But you’ll be able to see in the Fi app how your four-legged friends’ activities stack up against other local canines based on daily activity, with competitive categories based on size.

10:40
London's cycling network over the last six years, in a gif
08:39
Police vow to clamp down on “unacceptable” drivers flouting bus gates and putting vulnerable road users at risk, after child knocked off bike by motorist in low traffic neighbourhood
Human bollards Exeter (@ExeterCycling/Twitter)

Campaigners in Exeter who took matters into their own hands last month by acting as “human bollards” to enforce a bus gate that was constantly being violated by motorists – and saw two cyclists, including a child and a mother with a baby, struck by drivers – have welcomed the police’s decision to undertake “random and unpredictable enforcement” at the entrances to the low traffic neighbourhood.

> Police vow to clamp down on “unacceptable” drivers flouting bus gates and putting vulnerable road users at risk, after child knocked off bike by motorist in low traffic neighbourhood

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

11 comments

Avatar
belugabob | 1 min ago
0 likes

No KOMs for dogs - how about K9Ms?

Avatar
Miller | 1 hour ago
0 likes

That London cycle route GIF, are the empty parts where the tory councils are?

Avatar
Steve K replied to Miller | 1 hour ago
1 like

Miller wrote:

That London cycle route GIF, are the empty parts where the tory councils are?

Not necessarily - nothing in Lib Dem run Sutton.

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 2 hours ago
4 likes

Quote:

"I kind of feel like they want to play with our balls. It’s not very friendly what they're doing."

Sounds as if they are being a bit over friendly, if anything…

Avatar
HarrogateSpa | 3 hours ago
0 likes

If the Tour de France is decided on who has the most opinions, Remco E will be in yellow at the end of July.

Avatar
brooksby | 3 hours ago
1 like

What is a "head sock"?  Did I miss something?

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
1 like

brooksby wrote:

What is a "head sock"?  Did I miss something?

It's a sort of snood affair.

Avatar
Moist von Lipwig replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
0 likes

think of it as a foot balaclava.

Avatar
ROOTminus1 replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
1 like

It's a tight fitting buff type thing, part of the helmet to smooth out any aero losses from the straps.

Avatar
brooksby replied to ROOTminus1 | 2 hours ago
0 likes

ROOTminus1 wrote:

It's a tight fitting buff type thing, part of the helmet to smooth out any aero losses from the straps.

Ah, OK.  Thanks 

Avatar
OnYerBike replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
0 likes

There are some clearer pictures here: https://road.cc/content/news/cycling-live-blog-1-july-2022-294047

Latest Comments

 