Near Miss of the Day 894: Police take action after confused motorist drives onto bike lane and narrowly misses cyclists and pedestrians in city centre square

As councils across the UK appear increasingly keen to crack down on “cycle menaces” riding their bikes through pedestrianised town and city centres – with Grimsby leading the way in its “zero-tolerance war” against cyclists in pedestrian-only areas, handing out a few hefty fines in the process – it appears that those deterrents, along with a raised kerb or two, aren’t enough to stop the occasional motorist from slipping through the PSPO net.
At least that was the case in Leeds last week, where a clearly confused driver somehow made their way onto a busy part of the city centre reserved for cyclists and pedestrians, causing a crowd to quickly scarper, before turning onto and driving down the adjacent bike lane, where they narrowly avoided colliding with at least two surprised cyclists.
City Square, where the near miss took place, is closed to general traffic and is only open to buses, emergency vehicles, pedestrians, and people on bikes.
Footage of the bizarre incident, which took place on the evening of Tuesday 27 February, was captured by road.cc reader Nick, who reported the motorist to West Yorkshire Police, who have since confirmed they are taking action against the driver.
“I was cycling my regular commute home, passing through City Square in Leeds, outside Queens Hotel and the train station,” Nick tells road.cc.
“The entire square has been completely pedestrianised with a cycle path running through the middle. It’s a very busy area with pedestrians and cyclists, and there’s absolutely no access to cars.
“When I was passing through the square, I saw the crowd of pedestrians in front of me start to move to the side and then the white car appeared.
“It was driving half in the cycle lane and half on the pedestrian area heading towards me. It was indicating to the right as if it intended to pull entirely into the cycle lane. I came to a stop as it was very close to where I was riding, and it continued past me. After passing me it then pulled entirely into the cycle lane and continued until it reached a connecting road.”
“I’ve no idea how it came to be on the square in the first place,” Nick continued. “There is no road passing through the square at all and no obvious place for a car to enter without going straight over the raised kerb or entering via the cycle path.
“Until last year there was a road here connecting Boar Lane to Wellington Street, so perhaps this driver was very faithfully following an out of date sat-nav!”
Nick told road.cc that he has been informed by West Yorkshire Police that the driver will face action, though he expects “this will just be a warning letter or educational course”. So probably not a £500 fine, then.
The driver’s baffling actions in Leeds’ City Square isn’t the first time that motorists in recent weeks have been filmed using seemingly protected cycling infrastructure as their own private driving lane.
