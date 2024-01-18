Cyclist gets stick for riding on the pavement, but bike lane is blocked by lorry for unloading beer kegs; “F*** these bike lanes”: Rapper Gorilla Nems launches foul-mouthed tirade; Luke Plapp’s nasty road rash from Tour Down Under + more on the live blog

Mick Ives, a legend who took British cycle racing to the next level, dedicating his life to the sport, has died at the age of 84.
Hailing from Coventry, his impact on British cycling has been monumental, not only having raced for 65 years but also having managed a number of sports teams.
Besides road racing, Mick had been also an incredible part of the UK Cyclocross scene. He was a six-time UCI World Masters Cycling Champion, and stepped on the podium a further six times. He also won 85, yes 85, British national cycling champion titles, and won over 1,000 races in his lifetime!
His eight-year stint as a professional on the road was followed by a further eight years as a pro mountain biker, after which Ives moved into management both for trade teams and the national team at mountain biking and cyclo-cross world championships.
Mick managed many teams, including the Eveready road team, the British national MTB team and was also involved at Moore Large, the UK's first Scott Racing MTB team in 1991.
He also went on to form the Team Jewson MI Racing Team in 1997. The team has won more than 1,000 races all over the UK and mainland Europe.
In 2005 Mick became the first pensioner to complete the Tour de France route riding alone two days ahead of the big race itself. He completed the 3,608 km distance under par, in just 20 days, having ridden two of the stages in one day. He is the only rider in the world known to complete the race route solo!
In 2016, the veteran took his 85th national title, racing for Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe and winning the Veteran Time Trial Association National 25-mile Tandem Championships on Sunday in partnership with 75-year-old Murray Kirton.
The next year, Mick Ives rode the full route of the 100th Giro d'Italia, at age 77. He aimed to raise £60,000 for four charities, including hospices and kidney research centres. Naming the challenge Mick's Italian Job, he described it as "a daunting task for anyone, but possibly the toughest task I have ever faced during my 60 years of competitive cycling."
road.cc would like to extend our thoughts and condolences to Mick's family, friends and loved ones.
