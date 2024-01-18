Cyclist gets stick for riding on the pavement, but bike lane is blocked by lorry for unloading beer kegs; “F*** these bike lanes”: Rapper Gorilla Nems launches foul-mouthed tirade; Luke Plapp’s nasty road rash from Tour Down Under + more on the live blog

As someone who makes a lot of stuff up in his head, there are moments when even I'm forced to go, "Nope, you can't make this stuff up".

A cyclist and active travel campaigner, with the Twitter account "Leeds Cyclist" had shared a video captioned "Reason 617184 why cyclists don’t (can’t) use the cycle lane", with a lorry blocking the two-way bike route at New Briggate, Leeds, and people hauling down kegs of beer.

Reason 617184 why cyclists don’t (can’t) use the cycle lane… pic.twitter.com/oXhWR5oSYF — TheLeedsCyclist (@TheLeedsCyclist) January 11, 2024

As absurd as it may sound, seems like a pretty routine occurrence here, doesn't it? And once again, as absurd it may sound, we all know that posting anything like this instantly brings forth the anti-cycling brigade, resorting to name-calling and accusations of "Oh, you can't deal with the slightest inconvenience, can you?!".

But the cyclist was probably not anticipating being called a "lawbreaker". With the lane being a protected (I didn't write segregated, cheers road.cc reader mattw) one, the cyclist couldn't, and frankly shouldn't, have gone on to the road. So instead he decided to take a detour through the fairly-empty pavement, and rejoin safely after passing the truck.

But cue, people accusing him of breaking the law for cycling on the pavement! "But absolutely no reason why you should cycle on a pavement", "And yet you illegally went on a pavement", "But it’s ok for you to cycle on the pavement. Another mr entitled who thinks the world revolves around him"... so on and so forth.

And if you were asking, the cyclist also said that there two designated loading bays within approximately 100 metres from where lorry was illegally parked.​

Two designated loading bays (red circles) within max 100m of the illegally parked lorry. pic.twitter.com/piekrsWFvL — TheLeedsCyclist (@TheLeedsCyclist) January 11, 2024

What do you think, would you rather get off your bike, hop on the pavement, and get on it again? Or is TheLeedsCyclist in the right and did nothing wrong? Let us know in the comments!