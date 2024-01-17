Female Cyclist, London. (copyright Simon MacMichael)JPG
“He drove towards me at speed, then shouted ‘b***h’ in my face”: Nine out of ten women face abuse while cycling, shocking new survey finds
77% of female cyclists in London say they experience verbal, physical, and sexual harassment and intimidation once a month, with over one in five revealing that they’d given up cycling as a result of this abuse
The shocking extent to which women cycling in London face a frequent barrage of verbal and physical abuse, sexual harassment, and intimidation from motorists and other road users has been laid bare in a revealing report from the London Cycling Campaign, which found that nine out of ten women who ride their bikes in the capital have experienced abuse, with over one in five claiming that such experiences forced them, at least temporarily, to give up cycling.
The report, titled ‘What Stops Women Cycling in London?’, was based on a survey of over 1,000 women who cycle in London – 77 per cent of whom say they experience harassment and intimidation at least once a month – which produced a hard-hitting video on the gendered abuse and aggression directed towards female cyclists.
According to the report, “get off the road” was by far the most common form of verbal abuse aimed at women cycling, while taunts of “bitch” and “slut”, unsolicited photos and sexual comments, groping or slapping when stopped at traffic lights, and accusations of poor parenting when cycling with children were also appallingly prevalent.
Dangerous driving, punishment passes, and intimidation
Published last night by London Cycling Campaign’s Women’s Network, the report found that 93 per cent of respondents said drivers had used their vehicles to intimidate them, with 77 per cent revealing that such intimidation occurred at least once a month.
More than one in five women said they gave up cycling, either temporarily or permanently, following these incidents, which they said often happened on roads with no cycle lanes and when they took up primary position in the middle of a lane to prevent close passing on narrow stretches.
Along with verbal abuse, the report found that motorists responded to these instances of safe cycling with punishment passes, tailgating, and even deliberately hitting women with their vehicles. However, the survey also found that the police response to such incidents was woefully inadequate, with only one of the 25 examples of intimidation and dangerous driving by motorists included in the report resulting in significant follow-up action.
The survey’s findings, the report notes, echo UK-wide studies which have found that women are almost twice as likely to face harassment or bad driving as men while cycling.
One of the cyclists who took part in the survey, Sara, told the London Cycling Campaign: “I was cycling on the road where I live. There are cars parked on each side, so I have to cycle in primary position. A driver drove towards me at speed, then as he passed he wound down his window and shouted ‘b***h’ in my face.”
“Get off the road, you b***h”
This normalisation of harassment towards female cyclists has also manifested itself in other ways, with nine out of ten women surveyed revealing they have experienced abuse – including sexual harassment, physical threats, and physical and sexual assaults – while cycling, with 63 per cent saying it happens at least once a month.
“We were both stopped at traffic lights,” says Nevin. “He shouted, ‘You can f*** off and suck your mother’. It was the way he said it.”
Meanwhile, Dani said she “experienced the most aggression when I was cycling with a trailer with my kids in”.
She continued: “It was impatient drivers in residential areas getting frustrated that they couldn’t overtake me. They would yell out of their windows and once someone stopped in front of me to tell me I was a bad mother for putting my kids in danger!”
I can guarantee that the stories in this video can be multiplied many, many times over.
“A complete stranger walked up behind me and slapped me on the arse,” another cyclist included in the campaign’s video said. “It was so hard it bruised me through my clothing.”
“I've had drivers passing too closely on purpose to intimidate me more times than I can remember,” added Catriona. “I’ve been stopped at lights and had my backside slapped by a man as he walked past. Women in London, including those of us just trying to get about on bikes, face gendered abuse, aggression and violence and we have to end this.”
“These barriers mean women’s mobility, freedom, and quality of life are all impacted”
Infrastructure, or the lack thereof, was also a prominent theme in the report’s findings, with 88 per cent of women saying that they prefer cycling on protected cycle lanes or on low traffic routes, and that they rely on them for their journeys, refusing to ride their bike without them.
Nine out of ten also argued that they would begin to cycle, or cycle more, if better infrastructure such as protected lanes, were readily available for journeys.
The survey also found that 55 per cent of women are forced to choose between “dangerously” busy roads or a route that takes them through isolated or dark places, such as parks and towpaths, where they feel at risk. Many women, the report says, feel forced to make longer journeys or simply stop cycling when it gets dark early.
67 per cent of respondents also believe that there are not enough safe cycle routes for children, with 39 per cent saying their kids never cycle, either alone or with an adult.
At the moment, just 15 per cent of those surveyed feel they have a local cycle network that meets their needs.
“These barriers mean women’s mobility, freedom, and quality of life are all impacted,” the report argued.
Along with this week’s newly published report, the London Cycling Campaign’s Women’s Network is currently running a petition to the Mayor of London calling for urgent action to protect female cyclists’ physical and social safety, as well as providing local cycle networks that “think beyond the commute” and prioritise low traffic neighbourhoods and safe routes to local amenities and schools.
“While more and more people are cycling in London and safe cycle routes are rolling out in many boroughs, there are still too many parts of London where cycling isn’t and doesn’t feel safe enough – and women still face additional barriers to cycling and additional hostility when cycling,” Eilidh Murray, the campaign’s chair, said in a statement.
“This needs urgent action to address the fact that only a third of cycle trips in London are done by women – whereas in Holland, over half are.”
“Every woman and girl should be able to enjoy the benefits of cycling in London without fear of violence and intimidation,” Sophie Linden, London’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, said.
“Yet sadly, across the UK, we face an epidemic of violence against women and girls and today’s report demonstrates the significant impact this abuse and aggression is having on women cyclists. It is simply unacceptable, and the Mayor and I are committed to preventing violence against women and girls and challenging the attitudes that enable these behaviours.
“The Mayor and TfL continue to invest in our protected cycle network, cycle training and skills, and secure well-designed cycle parking, helping to address the barriers and encourage more women and girls to take up cycling.”
I'm not massively convinced there's a different experience men and women on bikes.
I've been verbally abused / followed / swerved at / close passed / had things thrown out of car windows at me etc etc despite not being female.
The real issue is the sense of entitlement and willingness to "punish" cyclists for perceived infringements by a great deal of motorists.
I'm also not combined by the stats - on a regular commute through the city my perception is that I see far more abuse being dished out of car / lorry windows to male cyclists than females not that it's any less intimidating depending on your sex. And yes, that's adjusted for the fact that there are more men than women commuting by bike.
"UK-wide studies which have found that women are almost twice as likely to face harassment or bad driving as men while cycling."
All things being equal, I'll believe UK-wide studies over one person's perception from their commute in the city.
There is a difference. It's pure cowardice. The vermin don't have the balls to take on a 6 foot 4 brick shithouse so they hurl abuse at women instead. I am very far from being 6 foot 4 or made of brick but my daughter, who is a much better and faster cyclist than me, gets worse abuse (she's a junior too so not only are these "gentlemen" shouting abuse at women, they're also shouting abuse at children). I would like to hear any 6 foot 4 blokes' experiences and whether maybe the scum confronting them changed their tune when they realised who they were dealing with.
6 foot 3, so I hope that's close enough to qualify me. I rarely get abuse but often suffer from intimidation and weaponising of cars. It also happens when cycling with one or other of my daughters (one is 15 and could easily be mistaken for a grown woman, the other is 11 and could not) or wife and I too get chastised for poor parenting when taking my daughers on the road.
Of course the Daily Mail have manged to turn this into Male Cyclists abusing Female Cyclists....
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-12973173/Female-cyclists-reve...
How on EARTH did they manage that? It's actually quite impressive.
All cyclists receive abuse from motorists (and pedestrians, and other cyclists) from time to time. I suspect that female cyclists receive more/worse because they are perceived to be an easier target…
We all get this abuse out of car windows from malevolent idiots (female as well) just for being on the road- I can hardly ever make out the words, but I know from my daughter that it's more common for women. I think she has suffered much less from this in South Island, NZ
https://upride.cc/incident/mc65ndf_208_closepassshouting/
Without wishing to belittle a very serious matter but unless the study surveyed men and then compared the different abuse it's likely this over estimates the gender element if the abuse.
It's possible, but the nature of the abuse does sound like women have a much worse experience of cycling than men do.
Hopefully, we can piggy-back off off of any attempts to stop the misogynist abuse and reduce the abuse that any of us may experience. People are more likely to pay attention if it's framed as a gender issue (which it is) than merely a cyclist issue. People don't like to be painted as hating women, but will cheerfully admit to hating cyclists.
Whats funny is that I bet if you challenged the people giving these women abuse you would be entirely right. They would 100% deny that they were being sexist scumbags and instead use the obviously perfectly reasonably defence that they just hate cyclists in general. An absolutely sane position in todays society.
I agree, but then I get no end of homophobic abuse and IAM not gay!
Like I said don't want to belittle it though!
I think, to be fair, as as the husband of a sportswoman and dad of two daughters, women get a far worse deal in pretty much every aspect of life. Far more than we men realise.
My wife has just completed a Masters degree and her dissertation was about the differences in provision, opportunity and treatment of female athletes. It made sobering reading. Everything in life is stacked against women.
Yeah, but no...
The abuse to men on cycle doesn't use a words with as much weight attcahed to them as bitch. I've been called a twat, a prick, a dick, a c**t, a dickhead and many many more. None of which are truly derogatory to me just because I'm a bloke.
Most perjorative words for women are far worse than any male counterpart.
I suppose you could compare it to the very strong evidence that women are more likely to be harassed in public spaces, in general, compared to men;
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/crimeandjustice/bull...
So "being a women" + "being a cyclist" = harassment squared.
I would suggest only a man would make that statement.
Reeks of male privilege.
I can well believe women recieve more abuse and certainly more occasions of sexual assault.
But I reckon 9 out of 10 male cyclists will have recieved abuse at some point while cycling.
999,999 out of a million, I would've thought, I certainly don't know any cyclist (and I know quite a few), male or female, who doesn't have numerous stories of abuse received, often completely unprovoked.
My partner, a lady, has been on the end of some overtly sexualised and stalkerish behaviour so no doubt it exists and it is different but if needs to have a number on it it needs to be compared to abuse men get.
Whilst most male cyclists will report having been abused at some point, the thing to remember is for men it will be relatively rare.
So "9 out of 10" may be true for both male and female cyclists in terms of EVER facing abuse.
The thing for women is that it will be comparatively less rare, or probably even quite frequent.
And as has been pointed out, for men the abuse was just "for cycling".
For women the abuse will often be in conjunction with their gender along with being a cyclist.
True, but worse for women I think.
To be fair, I don't think "receiving less abuse" is much of a privilege
Then I don't think you understood what I wrote. Cyclist get abuse all the time, to understand if as seems likely, women get more we need to understand how it differs from what men get.
several things come to mind.
1) more like to have their bum slapped, which seems to have come up in the report
2) some men will feel bolder about abusing someone they percieve as physically weaker
4) general mysogynist attitudes
5) riding slower means delaying drivers by more and encountering more drivers, women are on average slower than men, so this may be a factor. I tried commuting in a more casual way at one stage, I found hostility went up, so back to road bike lycra and riding as fast as possible.
At the risk of denying my inner Sid James, I think the issue is that they don't in fact like it.
My daughter is faster than me. Still gets worse abuse.
Agreed