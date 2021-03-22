"Incredible" helmet stats spark debate about making riding without one illegal; Shimano poetry; £2,000 duty Brexit nightmare; How to avoid saddle sores in 1895; THOSE white shorts; Wiggo predicts Ineos success; Halifax-Roubaix + more on the live blog

Three incredible stats on cycle helmet use. (via @London_Cycling magazine) pic.twitter.com/sbt51ZA1v2 — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 21, 2021

The London Cycling Campaign's latest magazine featured some helmet statistics which have got people talking on Twitter. London has the highest helmet usage of the nine European capital cities researched at 60.9 per cent, in comparison in Amsterdam just 1.1 per cent of cyclists use them. What should we take from this? That helmets aren't necessary for riding your bike?

Plenty of people taking the opportunity to suggest the opposite, that wearing a helmet while cycling should be made mandatory like in Australia where a crackdown on speeding cyclists saw 33 riders fined for riding without a helmet in Melbourne last week...

That’s the very worst thing you could do for cycling safety. Here’s NZ’s mandatory helmet law, which resulted in greater risk to the remaining cyclists, a huge reduction in cycling, and a massive net loss to public health. FAIL. pic.twitter.com/I3xw9iOzoD — Vaccinated CyclingMikey is so happy. 🇪🇺🇳🇱🇿🇼 (@MikeyCycling) March 21, 2021

All cyclists should wear a helmet. — Andrew Robertson Hands, Face Mask, 2m Space 💙🌈 (@arobertsonphoto) March 21, 2021

This tells us of how safe cyclists feel in London. Having lived in both Amsterdam and London, I can say that London can’t be even compared to Amsterdam safety wise. I never felt a need to wear a helmet in Amsterdam and in London I don’t go even 5-10min cycling without one. — Milan Vrućinić (@mvrucinic) March 21, 2021

Research presented at the National Road Safety Conference in Telford in 2019 found that wearing a helmet may put cyclists at more risk of being injured in a road traffic collision. The researchers concluded that helmet use increased accident rate by more than 40 per cent.

Meanwhile, a 2015 study from Canada found no link between cycle helmet legislation and head injuries, and instead recommended governments focus on providing bike infrastructure to protect cyclists.

Thoughts?