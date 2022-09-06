If it ain’t on Strava: Special Forces 'leaked' secret locations to Putin using app; “Howard needs to work on his comprehension skills”: FairFuelUK founder blasts “sad” road.cc story; Not your usual local paper cycling letter + more on the live blog

We love a good letter to the editor over here on the live blog. Especially when it’s about cycling and addressed to the editor of a local newspaper (though we do enjoy our own angry ‘fan’ mail from time to time).

For one thing, they allow us to crack out our anti-cycling bingo cards, like when Brighton resident Phil Reay told the Argus in January 2021 that it was “time to crack down on cyclists” and that we should all be “taxed, insured and have number plates”.

A true visionary, Mr Reay.

> Anti-cycling rant to local newspaper sabotaged by sensible comments

His letter continued: “I know some cyclists have insurance (probably about two percent) but if they hit something, it is what they hit that has to pay and surprise, surprise, it isn’t always what they hit that is at fault.

“They use the roads and expect cycle lanes to be provided so, like other road users, they should pay tax, just like other vehicles. It doesn’t have to be a lot and I would suggest something in the region of £10 would be sufficient.

“There is no way of identifying them if they break the law.”

Line!

Or when a jeweller blamed his shop closing after 42 years on, yep that’s right, the pesky cycle lane outside.

“I always thought I’d be carried out of here in a wooden box but the day they started putting the bollards down I said, ‘that's it’, and we closed,” he told Extra.ie in May, presumably while taking a long, melancholy drag of his cigarette and staring into the middle distance.

However, today’s featured local letter about cycling, you’ll be pleased to hear, takes a rather different line than its illustrious, red-faced predecessors.

> Cyclists WON'T need number plates — Grant Shapps again insists "we're not going to do number plates"

Writing to the Plymouth Herald – which, for some reason, has insisted on implying that bike number plates could still happen, despite Grant Shapps’ belated declaration that they’re off the table – Cathy Slaughter argued that the government should make cycling safer for everyone to help tackle the current cost-of-living crisis.

She writes:

Speed limits for cyclists seems like an issue being introduced to distract. Why not just stick to existing limits for cars? The risks from people on bikes are tiny compared with the risks from motor vehicles, because the weight difference is massive. Yes, we need to protect pedestrians, but let’s do that simply and sensibly. Keeping bikes off pavements would be a good start and having fewer cars on the roads, so it is safer for bikes, is a great next step. What really concerns me is the proposal to require number plates and insurance for people on bikes. That’s ridiculous! Such restrictions on cyclists will lead to a dramatic reduction in people prepared to cycle when we need more. It would mean more journeys by cars, leading to more serious injuries and deaths; 99 percent of current road deaths involve motor vehicles. It would also cause more pollution, more carbon dioxide emissions and a less healthy population. Do we want higher costs and more work for the NHS? The net loss to society would be massive, and for what? It makes no sense when the Government is funding a pilot scheme to prescribe cycling to improve mental and physical health. With the cost-of-living crisis, cycling is a great way of supporting those in fuel poverty. We need cycling to be safe, so that means better provision for people wanting to get to work, school or the shops by bike. It is a key part of our transition to net zero. It is to be welcomed and encouraged.

Now that all seems a bit sensible for a local paper, Cathy. What about road tax? And lycra? And the Tour de bleedin’ France?