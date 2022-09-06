Support road.cc

news
If it ain’t on Strava: Special Forces 'leaked' secret locations to Putin using app; “Howard needs to work on his comprehension skills”: FairFuelUK founder blasts “sad” road.cc story; Not your usual local paper cycling letter + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday, we’ve got a new Prime Minister, and Ryan Mallon’s here with another helping of the live blog. What could possibly go wrong?
Tue, Sep 06, 2022 08:55
23
09:52
09:10
Not your usual local paper letter about cycling: Plymouth resident says government should encourage cycling to help tackle fuel poverty

We love a good letter to the editor over here on the live blog. Especially when it’s about cycling and addressed to the editor of a local newspaper (though we do enjoy our own angry ‘fan’ mail from time to time).

For one thing, they allow us to crack out our anti-cycling bingo cards, like when Brighton resident Phil Reay told the Argus in January 2021 that it was “time to crack down on cyclists” and that we should all be “taxed, insured and have number plates”.

A true visionary, Mr Reay.

> Anti-cycling rant to local newspaper sabotaged by sensible comments

His letter continued: “I know some cyclists have insurance (probably about two percent) but if they hit something, it is what they hit that has to pay and surprise, surprise, it isn’t always what they hit that is at fault.

“They use the roads and expect cycle lanes to be provided so, like other road users, they should pay tax, just like other vehicles. It doesn’t have to be a lot and I would suggest something in the region of £10 would be sufficient.

“There is no way of identifying them if they break the law.”

Line!

Or when a jeweller blamed his shop closing after 42 years on, yep that’s right, the pesky cycle lane outside.

“I always thought I’d be carried out of here in a wooden box but the day they started putting the bollards down I said, ‘that's it’, and we closed,” he told Extra.ie in May, presumably while taking a long, melancholy drag of his cigarette and staring into the middle distance.

However, today’s featured local letter about cycling, you’ll be pleased to hear, takes a rather different line than its illustrious, red-faced predecessors.

> Cyclists WON'T need number plates — Grant Shapps again insists "we're not going to do number plates"

Writing to the Plymouth Herald – which, for some reason, has insisted on implying that bike number plates could still happen, despite Grant Shapps’ belated declaration that they’re off the table – Cathy Slaughter argued that the government should make cycling safer for everyone to help tackle the current cost-of-living crisis.

She writes:

Speed limits for cyclists seems like an issue being introduced to distract. Why not just stick to existing limits for cars?

The risks from people on bikes are tiny compared with the risks from motor vehicles, because the weight difference is massive. Yes, we need to protect pedestrians, but let’s do that simply and sensibly. Keeping bikes off pavements would be a good start and having fewer cars on the roads, so it is safer for bikes, is a great next step.

What really concerns me is the proposal to require number plates and insurance for people on bikes. That’s ridiculous! Such restrictions on cyclists will lead to a dramatic reduction in people prepared to cycle when we need more.

It would mean more journeys by cars, leading to more serious injuries and deaths; 99 percent of current road deaths involve motor vehicles. It would also cause more pollution, more carbon dioxide emissions and a less healthy population. Do we want higher costs and more work for the NHS? The net loss to society would be massive, and for what? It makes no sense when the Government is funding a pilot scheme to prescribe cycling to improve mental and physical health.

With the cost-of-living crisis, cycling is a great way of supporting those in fuel poverty. We need cycling to be safe, so that means better provision for people wanting to get to work, school or the shops by bike. It is a key part of our transition to net zero. It is to be welcomed and encouraged.

Now that all seems a bit sensible for a local paper, Cathy. What about road tax? And lycra? And the Tour de bleedin’ France?

08:30
If it ain’t on Strava: Special Forces soldiers may have leaked secret locations to Putin – by sharing their cycling and running routes

I have a confession to make: I’ve never used Strava.

I was irrevocably put off the idea in its infancy, after a post-race group recovery ride was ruined by two or three riders – who didn’t take part in the race, I’ll add – deciding to sprint up every hill home, for what I perceived at the time to be no reason at all (and still do, in fact). But I digress...

> Why all cyclists should take a break from Strava and ride unplugged 

Anyway, perhaps members of the military need to follow my example, and that of Steve Thomas, by giving up on the app, as it has once again made the headlines – for potentially revealing secret locations to Russia.

The Sun reports that SAS and SBS members “have risked leaking the locations of secret military bases to Putin” by sharing their cycling and running routes on Strava.

A number of routes have allegedly been recorded around the perimeters of highly classified training sites in Eastern Europe, as well as in the Middle East and bases in Hereford and Poole.

According to the paper, intelligence has warned that Russian GRU spies are attempting to target the Special Forces by infiltrating their phone data, including their locations, movements and private images, through Strava.

While the Ministry of Defence has refused to comment, a defence source told the Sun: “This information is viewable to anyone. Quite frankly, it’s horrifying. If someone wanted to do something sinister with this information, then it would be very easy to do.”

> Strava accused of giving away military secrets through its Global Heatmaps

This isn’t the first time that Strava’s privacy settings have come under the spotlight, especially when it comes to potentially giving away military secrets.

In 2018, the Guardian reported that the popularity of the app among military personnel – who through their training are fitter than the average person with many also taking part in sport in their free time – had raised security concerns following the revelation that details of military bases, including what some believed to be secret sites, were being made public through Strava’s Global Heatmaps feature.

> Strava used to spy on Israeli military – by setting up fake segments in army bases and intelligence agencies

In June, we reported on the blog that an anonymous Strava user, who according to their profile hails from Boston, Massachusetts, had set up a number of fake segments across various military establishments in Israel, including those belonging to the country’s intelligence agencies and highly secure bases assumed to be linked with Israel’s nuclear programme.

The user – whose affiliation has yet to be uncovered – could then keep tabs on members of the Israeli military, tracking their movements as they exercised in secret bases in Israel and around the world.

The fake segment approach allowed the spies to bypass Strava’s privacy settings: while profiles can be made available only to followers, unless users set each individual activity to be actively secured, their profile picture, first name and initial will appear on segments they have covered.

> Strava’s new Edit Map Visibility provides greater privacy control 

In a statement at the time, Strava said: “We take matters of privacy very seriously and have been made aware by an Israeli group, FakeReporter, of a segment issue regarding a specific user account and have taken the necessary steps to remedy this situation.

“We provide readily accessible information regarding how information is shared on Strava, and give every athlete the ability to make their own privacy selections. For more information on all of our privacy controls, please visit our privacy centre as we recommend that all athletes take the time to ensure their selections in Strava represent their intended experience.”

07:46
“Howard needs to work on his comprehension skills”: Fair Fuel UK founder blasts “sad” road.cc story… and gets promptly ridiculed by cyclists

Does this mean I’m famous now?

Yesterday evening, everyone’s favourite motoring mouthpiece Howard Cox, founder of the esteemed pro-car lobby group Fair Fuel UK (once again, Laura K, I’m being sarcastic), tweeted his frustration concerning a road.cc story from the weekend.

Written by yours truly (so you know it’s good stuff), the article reported on Cycling UK’s complaint to press watchdog IPSO over what the charity described as a “misleading and unreliable” MailOnline piece which suggested that there is wide public support for tougher cycling regulations such as mandatory registration plates for bikes.

> Mail’s cycling number plates poll story “misleading and unreliable”, says Cycling UK

So, why’s Howard getting all gammony about that, I hear you cry?

Well, because the online survey of 1,500 people used by the Mail to determine that the majority of drivers on the road were categorically in favour of cycling number plates was conducted by none other than, you guessed it, Fair Fuel UK.

As the poll was shared widely by Cox and his band of merry men, Cycling UK said that “it is more than likely that poll respondents also support the views of Fair Fuel UK meaning results may be affected by self-selection bias” and therefore can’t be said to represent all drivers.

> "Lunatic Highway Code" encourages road rage and gives cyclists carte blanche, Fair Fuel UK boss claims

Out on Highway 61, poor Howard wasn’t too happy that a cycling charity complained to the press regulator about a potentially misleading Daily Mail article, and directed his anger towards the obvious culprit: the messenger.

“It’s sad road.cc know only one way to get their way,” Mr Cox tweeted yesterday, in what can only be described as a Trumpian style. Sad!

He continued: “Complain at honest people who believe cyclists should adhere to the rules of the road and ignore fact. Drivers are fed up with a renegade bunch of cyclists who ruin it for all road users.”

The Fair Fuel UK head honcho also tagged his apparent partner-in-poll-related-news-stories, the Mail’s Transport Editor David Churchill, as part of his rant (Churchill, as of this morning, is yet to publicly respond).

Howard, it must be said, didn’t quite get the reception he might have hoped for with his tweet.

Some users were quick to refute Cox’s accusation that “renegade” cyclists are at fault for the dangers on our roads:

Others, however, pointedly advised Howard to actually *read* the articles he chooses to publicly criticise:

Nope, doesn’t sound like him at all.

Right, I’m off to the framers this morning…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 