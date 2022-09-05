Support road.cc

Tom Piss Stop: Pidcock manages fifth on Tour of Britain stage after untimely call of nature – but says he won’t be riding Worlds; Mr Loophole says reading Highway Code should be “legal requirement”; Wheels versus car; Vuelta ‘cross + more on the live blog

It’s Monday and Ryan Mallon’s back in the hot seat for the first live blog of the week, where there’ll be fewer wrong turns than a Tour of Britain stage (hopefully)…
Mon, Sep 05, 2022 10:01
Tom Piss Stop: Pidcock manages fifth on Tour of Britain stage after untimely call of nature – but says he won't be riding Worlds; Mr Loophole says reading Highway Code should be "legal requirement"; Wheels versus car; Vuelta 'cross + more on the live blog
13:40
Best seat in the house… or field
13:17
The break during stage two of the 2022 Tour of Britain (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Brothers in the break at the Tour of Britain, as Teggart sweeps up the sprint points

We’re approaching the last 40km of today’s second stage of the Tour of Britain to Duns, in what must be much-welcome sunny conditions after yesterday’s grim slog through the Cairngorms.

The peloton – led by race leader Corbin Strong’s Israel-Premier Tech squad alongside Trinity Racing – has upped the pace considerably in the last hour and reduced the six-man breakaway’s advantage to less than a minute as we enter the final hour of racing.

Today’s break is an unusual one as it contains two brothers, Ribble Weldtite’s Charlie and Harry Tanfield, who, as we reported in May, were the victims of an intentional hit and run while training in Essex.

It’s also been a productive day for the sprints competition leader Matt Teggart who, despite some issues with his bike, has been hoovering up the intermediate sprints in a bid to increase his grip on the white sprints jersey.

Matthew Teggart on stage two of the 2022 Tour of Britain (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Teggart’s presence at the front of the race during these opening two stages is somewhat historically pertinent.

In two days’ time it will be fifty years since Matthew’s grandfather, the legendary Northern Irish rider Noel Teggart, represented Ireland in the highly controversial Olympic road race in Munich, where he was ambushed by a group of Irish republican cyclists (banned from international competition due to their refusal to accept the political border in Ireland) and forced to abandon the race in tears.

The WiV SunGod rider will be hoping for a happier outcome and that the break can hold off the peloton – which has been impeded slightly by a crash at a pinch point – as they near a series of climbs which present an opportunity for Teggart to add another Tour of Britain jersey to his growing collection.

11:45
Mr Loophole weighs in on Highway Code… and says reading it “should be a legal requirement”

Back in January, motoring lawyer Nick Freeman – known by his nickname Mr Loophole for his ability to clear celebrities of driving charges through technicalities (as well as his long-standing campaign to introduce IDs for cyclists) – predicted that the then-upcoming Highway Code revisions would cause “carnage” and warned that “our roads are going to be much more angry and much more dangerous.”

Speaking on the always well-informed Mike Graham’s talkRadio show (that was sarcasm, just to be clear, but don’t tell Laura Kuenssberg), Freeman argued that the changes – particularly the new hierarchy of vulnerable road users – were “well-intentioned but ill-conceived”.

“The whole point of this is to increase safety,” he said. “We’re all in favour of trying to make our roads safer. Safety doesn’t equal priority. I fear it is going to be carnage. Particularly for the most vulnerable people.

“Pedestrians and cyclists have this sense of entitlement, and they’re now going to have the force of the Highway Code behind it, which will only increase this sense of entitlement. It seems to lack common sense. Wouldn’t it be more sensible to say to those who are most vulnerable ‘you have to share this responsibility as well?’”

> Expect carnage and more danger...Mr Loophole rants about Highway Code changes to talkRadio's Mike Graham

Fast forward seven months and it seems that Mr Loophole has changed his tune.

Tweeting this morning in response to the AA’s poll suggesting that over three-fifths of the group’s members hadn’t read the new changes, Freeman said that perusing the Highway Code “should be a legal requirement” and that “there should be an online test for motorists every time a licence is renewed and every time a new Highway Code is published.”

Could someone check if Mr Loophole’s Twitter account has been hacked?

11:36
11:22
‘Cyclist saves drowning boar’ video does the rounds again

It may be almost seven years old, but this remarkable footage of a cyclist saving a drowning wild boar from a canal is doing the rounds again on the internet, so we thought we’d share it to brighten up your Monday:

To be fair, I’d never seen it before…

10:44
“It’s all the way in Australia”: No road worlds for Tom Pidcock

We’ve got some more Tom Pidcock news for you this morning, as the Ineos Grenadiers rider revealed after yesterday’s opening stage of the Tour of Britain that he has “pulled out” of the British team for this month’s road world championships in Wollongong – while also casting doubts over his ambitions for this winter’s cyclo-cross season.

The 23-year-old Yorkshireman cited the mental and physical fatigue of a long season racing multiple disciplines – as well as the lingering disappointment of his crash and subsequent fourth place at last week’s world mountain bike championships in Les Gets – as the main reasons behind his decision to withdraw from the GB line-up.

“Mentally, I couldn’t hack another build-up to Worlds. It’s all the way in Australia. If I want to target road Worlds I need to be 100 percent,” he told CyclingNews at the finish line at the Glensee Ski Centre yesterday.

“I was just dreaming of winning mountain bike worlds, so when that didn’t happen, I was a bit lost. Then trying to go and win road worlds, to me, would have been the hardest.”

> Tom Pidcock crashes, finishes fourth at UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Pidcock admitted that he had experienced a “difficult week” following the mountain bike worlds.

“It was pretty tough because I had prepared so well and everything seemed to be just going wrong. First, before the race and then in the race.

“It didn't matter what I did or how hard I tried to control things or get them back on track, something else went wrong. But then coming here, I felt more positive about racing.”

Tom Pidcock before the start of stage two of the 2022 Tour of Britain (Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Tom Pidcock before the start of stage two of the 2022 Tour of Britain in Hawick (Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

By missing out on the worlds in Australia – where Ethan Hayter and Fred Wright are expected to lead the British team – the Tour of Britain will be Pidcock’s last race on the road before his attention turns to the cyclo-cross season.

However, the current ‘cross world champion is yet to commit to riding a full winter on knobbly tyres – or even defending his rainbow bands – and says he now wants to be “more selective” when planning his racing schedule.

“We need to make our plans for [the cyclo-cross season], I’m not sure,” he said. “There’s some uncertainty about the World Cup in Britain, but that’s obviously one big goal if that happens.

“I want to prepare properly for the Classics. I don’t know how much Hoogerheide suits me, it seems to be getting dryer and faster every year. If I’m going to beat Wout [van Aert] and Mathieu [van der Poel], it needs to be a good course.

“But in my head, I want to do less ‘cross. I don’t want to do the full ‘cross season, then road, then Tour and then worlds, you know? It drags on.

“So I want to be a bit more selective: whether that’s the first part of the season, with the European Championships and the World Cup in the UK, or the end of season with the Worlds, I don’t know yet.”

10:16
Some cyclo-cross at the Vuelta

Top-notch bike handling here from Trek-Segafredo’s 21-year-old former junior world TT champion Antonio Tiberi, who seems as if he’d be just as at home on the muddy fields of Flanders as he is on the roads of Italy and Spain... 

09:58
‘The wheel’s just a little out of shape, sure you’ll be able to straighten it back up…’

This is what happens when a nice pair of Hunts go toe-to-toe with a motorist at a junction:

Thankfully, the cyclist ‘escaped’ with concussion and a spot of bruising, though judging by the state of those wheels, it could have been a lot worse…

Cycling Twitter was on hand to focus, as ever, on the most important things in life, such as the health of the bike (and the rider of course!):

09:25
Tom Pidcock, 2022 Tour of Britain stage one (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Tom Piss Stop: Pidcock manages fifth on Tour of Britain stage after untimely call of nature

A yellow weather warning, a wrong turn off course, a delay in live TV coverage, a super-late nature break from the pre-race favourite, and a surprise stage winner…

Yesterday’s opening stage of the Tour of Britain through Aberdeenshire, won by Israel-Premier Tech’s 22-year-old neo pro Corbin Strong, was eventful to say the least.

Corbin Strong wins stage one of the 2022 Tour of Britain (Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Before the young Kiwi lived up to his name by outsprinting the Ineos Grenadiers’ Omar Fraile on the uphill drag to Glenshee Ski Centre to take his maiden pro victory, the peloton was forced to endure a stereotypically British day of racing, slogging through the wind and rain on their way west from Aberdeen.

The grim, blustery conditions and early downpour not only resulted in a plethora of black raincapes throughout the peloton, but a loss of live TV pictures, which were delayed for 90 minutes thanks to the wind at the finish line.

2022 Tour of Britain stage one (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The lack of live coverage meant we missed Bora-Hansgrohe’s Marco Haller’s collision with a race motorbike (forcing the Austrian to abandon just 15 minutes into the eight-day race, as well as the bizarre moment the bunch strayed off course on the outskirts of Inverurie, 25 kilometres into the 180-kilometre stage.

“The organisers sent us the wrong way,” Ineos Grenadiers rider Magnus Sheffield told CyclingNews at the finish. “Fortunately, I was able to catch on as I’d just flatted on my front wheel. I was actually a bit happy I got to come back a bit easier.

“It was only three or four hundred metres, but it was really funny. I was coming through the cars and it seemed like everyone looked super confused.”

Back on the predesignated route, soon-to-be-retiring Alex Dowsett put in a sterling turn on the front in the thankfully improving conditions to reel in the day’s breakaway of Stephen Bassett, Matt Gibson, Martin Urianstad, Matthew Teggart and Jacob Scott, on the wind-ravaged slog to Glenshee.

In the final five kilometres, one of the pre-race favourites Tom Pidcock – that’s world cyclo-cross champion, Olympic mountain bike gold medallist and Tour de France stage winner on Alpe d’Huez Tom Pidcock to you – appeared to be struggling towards the back of the peloton, seemingly suffering after a day of foul weather and gritty Scottish roads.

While Strong proved the strongest (sorry), and took the race’s first leader’s jersey, Pidcock (who says he won't be travelling to Australia for this month's road worlds - more on that later) appeared out of nowhere to place fifth on the day, with his presence at the back of the bunch later attributed, not to sore legs, but to an untimely call of nature:

Pidcock confirmed after the stage that it was a number one rather than the full Tom Dumoulin that prompted his late chase back on to the bunch.

“I needed a pee,” he explained at the finish.

“I was supposed to be on Omar’s wheel, that would have been ideal, then maybe I would have won. A bit too relaxed, really.

“It was a big headwind, I just made a mistake and didn’t go to the front early enough. The Tour was my last race, the depth meant there’d be a lot of trains going up this massive road, here it just strung out.”

The riders will be glad to hear that there is no weather warning in place for today's stage in the Scottish Borders from Hawick to Duns. I'm not sure if the blue skies will last all week, however...

08:56
“It is in everyone’s interest”: 61 percent of drivers have not read Highway Code updates, says AA

It’s now over seven months since the changes to the Highway Code, aimed at protecting vulnerable road users, came into force (I know, where has the year gone?).

Almost two months have passed since the government launched its latest THINK! road safety campaign to promote the revisions. The ‘Travel Like You Know Them’ campaign, billed as a summer-long publicity push, aimed to not only make people aware of the Highway Code changes but to shift the focus from vehicles on the road to the actual people making those journeys.

> "Protect those most at risk": Highway Code changes promoted as government launches 'Travel Like You Know Them' campaign

“’Travel Like You Know Them’ speaks to everyone who uses the road, with an emphasis on motorists and those who have a greater responsibility to reduce the risk they may pose to others, as per Highway Code’s new hierarchy of road users,” the Department for Transport said in July.

The DfT’s £500,000 publicity campaign followed criticism of the government’s roll-out of the Highway Code changes, with many arguing that the public were not made aware of the revisions and their new responsibilities on the road.

> Highway Code changes: Cycling UK calls for long-term public awareness campaign to help produce a “mindset shift” on British roads

An AA poll carried out just days before the changes came into effect in late January showed that one-in-three of the motoring group’s members were unaware of the new rules.

So, seven months has passed and what’s changed?

Not much, if you’re looking at a new survey conducted by the AA.

Of the 13,327 AA members who took the group’s latest poll on the new Highway Code, 8,090 (61 percent) had not read the revisions.

6,972 drivers said that they had heard about the new rules, but just hadn’t read them yet (it has only been seven months after all), while 1,118 motorists were completely unaware of the changes.

Get them a road.cc subscription right away!

On the bright side, even if over three-fifths of the AA’s members haven’t read the changes, when asked to pick five correct statements from the new Highway Code from a list of ten, the majority of those surveyed answered correctly. Phew.

Tim Rankin, the managing director of AA Accident Assist, told the BBC that the group was “concerned that so many still haven't read the rules.”

He continued: “While we are pleased that many of the changes can be successfully recalled, we’d like more drivers to know the rules outright so they can keep themselves and others safe.

“It is in everyone’s interest to take every measure that helps avoid collisions and remove confusion from the road, so we urge those that still haven’t read the updated code to do so as soon as possible.”

You can read more about the AA’s survey here.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

