Alexandar Richardson's latest mind-boggling training ride — 220km at 37km/h; "Take your paint and give it to us, you did a s**** job": Bike-sharing service paints vandalised bicycle gold; La Vuelta or Titanic outtakes?; EF fashion + more on the live blog

Six hours on a bike is a big day out for almost anyone (excluding you Transcontinental/London-Edinburgh-London/audax-loving heroes), but while you or I might be happy to see a more leisurely distance on our bike computer come the end of the ride, Alexandar Richardson sees 220km...

Some quick maths will tell you that equates to an average speed of 36.8km/h...

Strava estimates Richardson, third at national champs and possible starter at the upcoming Tour of Britain, burnt 5,871 calories, covering the distance and 1,413m of climbing in almost exactly six hours.

For any riders familiar with the area, Richardson channelled his inner Super Hans, rode to Windsor, dropped into the Surrey Hills for a smash over some climbs, including Box Hill, before riding back into London for Richmond Park laps. All in a day's work...