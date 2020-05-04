Columist says cyclists should "do something in return" for pop-up infra; CUK + British Cycling call for end to "aggressive behaviour" towards cyclists; Painting bike lane bikes is a skill to behold; Fiona Kolbinger's still going + more on the live blog

The column by Helen Martin - titled Edinburgh's cyclists need to do something in return for 'pop-up' cycle lanes - refers to the £10 million that the Scottish government plan to invest in pop-up cycling infrastructure and pavement widening, for safe travelling during the pandemic and in the future.

The article argues that there are conflicts over cycling investment because of complaints that "cyclists don’t pay for road tax, insurance etc but motorists do", when in fact, no one pays road tax in the United Kingdom, and many cyclists are insured.

Martin advocates a set of new rules, saying:

"My opinion never goes down well with bikers but here it goes. I think the £10m pop-up lanes are a good idea to achieve all those positives for cyclists and the rest of us.

"What matters is that lanes are used, and not pavements or pedestrian paths; cyclists have lights and luminous jackets (not wearing black) at night; and they obey traffic lights where they apply.

"Failure of any of those could involve a small fine just to make sure they adhere to the investment."

The wearing of high visibility clothing isn't a legal requirement for cyclists in the Scotland or anywhere else in the UK, and legislation to make it so would likely take years if a motion was ever passed. Martin does say that the positives of cycling include the reduction of toxic emissions, and that it is "a cheaper and healthier form of transport". She also says that her son is a cyclist.