Columist says cyclists should "do something in return" for pop-up infra; CUK + British Cycling call for end to "aggressive behaviour" towards cyclists; Painting bike lane bikes is a skill to behold; Fiona Kolbinger's still going + more on the live blog

In addition to the joint open letter they penned with British Cycling, Cycling UK's Head of Campaigns Duncan Dollimore continued:
“Throughout the Covid-19 crisis, Government and public health advice throughout the UK has made it clear that, notwithstanding limitations imposed on movement, people need to get outside for physical activity. That’s why exercise outdoors was excluded from the restrictions, with cycling specifically recommended.
"Tragically, some people seem to have become obsessed with others’ exercise habits, including how long they’re cycling for and where. That’s led to careless language, including by some who are now concerned about threats of vigilante action against cyclists.
Mr Dollimore then referenced an article on road.cc last month regarding North Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Julie Mulligan:
"Last month, Julia Mulligan, the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire and chair of the National Rural Crime Network, told the BBC that cyclists were “a real worry”, saying that local communities were getting anxious about people riding through their villages – even though they had not done anything wrong.
"Having effectively legitimised those irrational concerns, she than had to warn vigilantes this week not to take the law into their own hands, without any appreciation that her previous comments had labelled cyclists as a problem.
"One way to help reduce the risk of threats against cyclists would be for people and the media to stop framing conversations about cyclists being a problem, and consider instead the benefits of riding a bike.”