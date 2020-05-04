Back to news
Live blog

Columist says cyclists should "do something in return" for pop-up infra; CUK + British Cycling call for end to "aggressive behaviour" towards cyclists; Painting bike lane bikes is a skill to behold; Fiona Kolbinger's still going + more on the live blog

Welcome to Monday's live blog. Jack Sexty is your blogger-in-chief today, with Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Mon, May 04, 2020 09:38
13:19
Edinburgh Evening News columnist suggests cyclists must "do something in return" for pop-up infrastructure, and suggest fines for those not wearing high-vis
Victoria St (via City of Edinburgh Counccil on Twitter)

The column by Helen Martin - titled Edinburgh's cyclists need to do something in return for 'pop-up' cycle lanes - refers to the £10 million that the Scottish government plan to invest in pop-up cycling infrastructure and pavement widening, for safe travelling during the pandemic and in the future. 

The article argues that there are conflicts over cycling investment because of complaints that "cyclists don’t pay for road tax, insurance etc but motorists do", when in fact, no one pays road tax in the United Kingdom, and many cyclists are insured. 

Martin advocates a set of new rules, saying: 

"My opinion never goes down well with bikers but here it goes. I think the £10m pop-up lanes are a good idea to achieve all those positives for cyclists and the rest of us.

"What matters is that lanes are used, and not pavements or pedestrian paths; cyclists have lights and luminous jackets (not wearing black) at night; and they obey traffic lights where they apply.

"Failure of any of those could involve a small fine just to make sure they adhere to the investment."

The wearing of high visibility clothing isn't a legal requirement for cyclists in the Scotland or anywhere else in the UK, and legislation to make it so would likely take years if a motion was ever passed. Martin does say that the positives of cycling include the reduction of toxic emissions, and that it is "a cheaper and healthier form of transport". She also says that her son is a cyclist. 

13:14
Brand spanking new shiny carbon goodness from the Italian maestros has just launched
13:12
11:20
PEdAL ED launch gravel-specific shorts and t-shirt
Pedaled Gravel t-shirt and shorts-2

Japanese company and typing nightmare PEdAL ED, have released new clothing, including shorts and a t-shirt specifically designed for gravel and adventure riding.

The shorts are designed to be worn over bib shorts, maintaining a close fit with a more casual style.  PEdAL ED says that the new Kyoto Gravel Shorts "adapt to the varying weather and terrain regularly faced by off-road riders." The shorts are constructed using a stretchy material which PEdAL ED claims offers the rider "full range of movement." 

Pedaled Gravel t-shirt and shorts-1

While we're all for bike-specific shorts, bike-specific t-shirts are pushing it a bit. How is it cycling-specific? Well, it's made from Merino wool, features a 'Japanese cotton pocket', has a 'sunglasses sleeve', and "has a slim silhouette to retain an athletic fit with a lengthened hem."

It's also £68...

PEdALED.com

09:16
More from Cycling UK on reported hostility towards cyclists during the pandemic
coronavirus covidiot paint on road.PNG

In addition to the joint open letter they penned with British Cycling, Cycling UK's Head of Campaigns Duncan Dollimore continued: 

“Throughout the Covid-19 crisis, Government and public health advice throughout the UK has made it clear that, notwithstanding limitations imposed on movement, people need to get outside for physical activity. That’s why exercise outdoors was excluded from the restrictions, with cycling specifically recommended.

"Tragically, some people seem to have become obsessed with others’ exercise habits, including how long they’re cycling for and where. That’s led to careless language, including by some who are now concerned about threats of vigilante action against cyclists.

Mr Dollimore then referenced an article on road.cc last month regarding North Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Julie Mulligan: 

"Last month, Julia Mulligan, the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire and chair of the National Rural Crime Network, told the BBC that cyclists were “a real worry”, saying that local communities were getting anxious about people riding through their villages – even though they had not done anything wrong.

"Having effectively legitimised those irrational concerns, she than had to warn vigilantes this week not to take the law into their own hands, without any appreciation that her previous comments had labelled cyclists as a problem.

"One way to help reduce the risk of threats against cyclists would be for people and the media to stop framing conversations about cyclists being a problem, and consider instead the benefits of riding a bike.”

09:10
Who knew painting a bike symbol on the road was so mesmerising?

It's something you might not think about, but there's quite a bit of skill involved in painting the bikes you see on cycle lanes. It looks like it's not this chap's first rodeo either, with his technique nailed down to a tee. 

08:21
British Cycling and Cycling UK publish joint open letter in The Times calling for end to hostility towards cyclists
coronavirus pandemic you are my targets sign - via Matt James on twitter.PNG

The two organisations have joined forces to call for more kindness and less "misguided fears" over the coronavirus towards cyclists, with numerous reports in recent weeks of pins been scattered on roads, hostile signs been erected in villages (like the one above reported on our live blog last week) and aggressive behaviour from motorists. 

The letter was published in this morning's edition of The Times - who themselves have been accused of stoking the perceived rise in hostility by using telephoto lens techniques to make it appear as if cyclists are breaking social distancing rules. 

In the open letter - published on Cycling UK's websites in full - British Cycling's CEO Julie Harrington and Interim Cycling UK chief Pete Fitzboydon say: 

“The Government’s guidance since the beginning of the lockdown has continued to encourage cycling for daily exercise, in recognition of the substantial physical and mental health benefits it provides to the many millions of people taking part. There is no trusted evidence to suggest that cyclists are any more likely to spread the disease than runners and walkers, if they follow the social distancing requirements.

“Far from being the villains in this story, we have been inundated with examples of clubs and groups who have gone above and beyond to support their communities during the crisis – whether that’s delivering prescriptions in Banbury, raising money for hospices in Crawley or helping to feed families in Inverness. It is deeply upsetting that these same cyclists are being met with such hostility in the process.”

09:05
08:13
Fiona's still going
fiona kolbinger strava 4 may.PNG

After putting in a ridiculous 559km ride last Friday, Transcontinental winner Fiona Kolbinger 'warmed down' over the weekend with a mere  97.7km ride to spin the legs. What she's training for we don't know - with the eighth edition of Transcon officially postponed until 2021 - but it's mighty impressive mileage. 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

