Campagnolo claims new WTO 60 DB wheel will turn wind "from an obstacle into a valuable ally"

Campagnolo is calling the WTO 60 DB their first aero-optimised disc-brake wheelset.

It has been just over two years since Campagnolo launched its first WTO wheelsets and it has just extended the Wind Tunnel Optimised range to offer an option for disc-brake users.

The Italian component giant claims that the wheels transform the wind “from an obstacle into a valuable ally for the rider”. They say that “the design of the rim enables maximum aerodynamic penetration with a wind angle of between 10° and 20°.” This, Campagnolo claims, are the conditions “which occur for 80% of the time spent in the saddle.”

To top off the bold claims, Campagnolo says that “this wheel is unrivalled when it comes to overcoming air resistance."

While the claims are certainly strong, Campagnolo doesn’t say which wheels they’ve tested against and we’ve not seen any data, so we can’t endorse those claims, only report on them.

The new rims are 60mm deep and come with an internal width of 19mm. This, Campagnolo says, “is a perfect fit with 23, 25 and 28 mm tyres.” Sticking with the current direction of the market, the WTO 60 DB wheels come with Campagnolo’s 2-Way Fit technology. This is Campagnolo’s tubeless-ready design with a lack of spoke holes in the rim bed.

While this must be a nightmare for Campagnolo’s wheel builders, it does mean that when you come to set up your new wheels, you won’t be needing any rim tape for tubed or tubeless systems. Campagnolo says that this saves weight, increases rim rigidity and makes fitting tubeless tyres easier.

Speaking of weight, the 60mm wheels come in at a claimed 1590g. The wheels roll on aluminium hubs with Campagnolo's USB ceramic cup-and-cone bearing system inside.

Campagnolo has used its G3 spoke pattern, lacing 24 bladed straight-pull spokes in a 3-cross rear drive side, radial non-drive-side on the rear wheel. The same pattern is used for the front wheel, but with the 3-cross lacing on the disc-brake side. The nipples are self-locking aluminium.

The wheels can be ordered with Campagnolo 10/11/12s freehub, Shimano/Sram 10/11s freehub, or a Sram XDR driver. The wheels cost €2,160 and can be ordered through Campagnolo stockists.

campagnolo.com