Police appeal after motorist assaulted cyclist in Scotland

Police in Scotland are searching for a driver who stopped his Land Rover to assault a cyclist in Perth & Kinross last weekend.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Saturday 25 April at the junction of the A9 and A822 near Dunkeld.

Officers say that the assault, which came after the motorist almost struck the male rider with his vehicle, only ended when the cyclist’s partner, with whom he was riding, intervened.

The motorist please want to track down is described as aged between 45 and 55 years, of heavy build, and was dressed in a red and blue striped rugby shirt and blue jeans.

He was driving a silver-coloured Land Rover Discovery.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, in particular if you were driving on the A9 or A822 around that time and have dashcam footage, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

"Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Our reference is incident 3394 of 25th April."