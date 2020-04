Cyclist delivering food told to "go home" by pick-up driver; 3T are now 3D-printing valves for Decathlon dive masks Lambeth council first to announce emergency transport plans; New Brooks C17; More temporary cycle lanes spotted + more on the live blog

Brilliant... Entrepreneurs are well placed to get us out of this... good judgement, spot and take opportunity and able to assess risks worth taking. https://t.co/Mu6ZJFOYIC — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) April 28, 2020

To help their businesses survive and keep staff in work, it's been reported that numerous brands in the bike industry have switched production to making protective products during the pandemic.

Apparel brand Primal - who make the totally legendary road.cc Evo jersey - have ceased making custom team gear to manufacture Deborah Meaden-approved washable face masks.

Meanwhile, Italian bike brand 3T told Triathlete that they've started to produce valves for Decathlon diving masks (that are being requested by hospitals to turn in to ventilators) using a 3D printer. Their General Manager Rene Wiertz said: “In extraordinary circumstances, we need to do extraordinary things, and priority one is saving lives. It turned out we could produce valves for Decathlon diving masks, so we did. Now we stopped producing cranks and are making as many valves as we can in the 3D printer. I hope this helps to save lives.

“Other than a human tragedy, this is also an economic disaster. We keep shipping bikes because, in the end, we need to save jobs, too. We hope we can turn the page on this terrible situation as soon as possible.”

