Near Miss of the Day 404: Hermes driver almost delivers cyclist to A&E

The streets may have been quieter than usual during the lockdown, but the close passes keep coming - this one from the driver of a Hermes van who nearly ended up delivering a cyclist to the local hospital's A&E department.

It happened on Shipborurne Road in Tonbridge, Kent. From the footage, the carriageway looks fairly narrow here, and as we so often see in our Near Miss of the Day series, the driver overtakes the cyclist as another vehicle is approaching, rather than waiting until it is safe to start the manoeuvre.

A delivery truck parked partly on the road, partly on the footway a little further along doesn't help matters either.

The footage was shot by road.cc reader Andy, who said: "Hermes delivery may be classed as key workers but do they need to make attempts to increase the numbers visiting hospital?"

