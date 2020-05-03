Near Miss of the Day 403: Close pass by ambulance driver (includes swearing)

The rider who submitted today's video in our Near Miss of the Day feature says that while he has seen far fewer cars on the roads during lockdown, he still experiences a near miss once a day - in trhis case, being on the receiving end of a close pass from the driver of an ambulance (the passenger transport rather than emergency variety).

Adrian, the road.cc reader who filmed the footage, told us: "So I’ve not been on my regular commute into London for 6 weeks or so. Instead, my daily ride to work has been a rather more rural circular route.

"There’s virtually no traffic but near misses are a daily occurrence. There’re running at about 10 per cent - I’ll be passed by 10 cars at the most and at least one will be a close pass.

"This morning’s effort, on top of Epsom Downs, was made all the worse by the exemplary pass that preceded it and got the driver a literal thumbs-up from me."

He added: "There’s lots to be said about this one - I expect a full spectrum. For the avoidance of doubt I was braking hard, but so was the driver, so the net visual effect is not a lot.

