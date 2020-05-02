Mark Cavendish and Luke Rowe did a virtual Everest on Zwift

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
Actually, yes. Closed roads sportives are fantastic fun. No Stop signs, no traffic lights, ride in any lane you like, get fed along the way. I've...
It's amazing what you can achieve with a turbo rigged up to a washing machine drum.
Or even Hawkin?
'quite draggy' I'm not sure what that means in practical experience.
Sounds great, count me in.
This article doesn't seem to know what it's reporting:...
You just have to understand the ratings - ...
Back when I was temping I spent a few months litter picking on the hard shoulder and verges of the M3 and the following year we were clearing slab...
mine is adjustable, you simply rotate the feet to iron out any imbalance/to level up.
But the old model won't have the They claim that they’ve boosted front end stiffness while keeping the ride quality of this “dream metal.”