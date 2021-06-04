Support road.cc

news
Live blog

Elinor Barker everests Great Dun Fell...in a Jaguar...we're not sure why; NC500 record smashed; Phil Gaimon takes on LA's steepest climb; Macaw-esome ride; Scaffolders' lane; Tao's heartbreak; Cargo bike removals; Traffic jams + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander is here for the final live blog of the week...
Fri, Jun 04, 2021 09:01
35
Elinor Barker Jaguar Everesting.png
16:41
Here's the full story on the World Champs moving to Glasgow...
16:19
Elinor Barker everests Great Dun Fell...in a Jaguar electric car...we're not sure why either

This is a weird one...Elinor Barker Everesting Great Dun Fell would normally be right up our street. A GB Olympic champion on the track completing an epic cycling challenge on the UK's highest surfaced road? Class. Oh, she's doing it in a Jaguar electric car? Right. Why?

 Promoting the manufacturer's I-PACE electric car, the 2016 Olympic team pursuit gold medallist climbs the 848m elevation road 16 times to show off the model's regenerative braking technology to complete the challenge on a single charge...I am glad that's been cleared it up...

Barker explained, possibly with some input from the brand, that: "Even as a professional rider, it’s a daunting feat of endurance, so I was happy to do it behind the wheel of the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE. When I found out that Jaguar Racing drivers typically need to regenerate 30 per cent of their I-TYPE's battery capacity in a Formula E race, as a competitor I naturally wanted to beat that figure! I’m delighted to have smashed that target – all while enjoying the comfort, silent power delivery and single-pedal driving of the I-PACE."

Earlier this week, Barker encouraged drivers to be patient after she was knocked off her bike by a hit-and-run motorist while training in Manchester.

15:08
Phil Gaimon takes on the steepest climb in Los Angeles (and the third steepest in the US)

After last Friday's silly steep climb featuring Chris Froome, this Friday it is Phil Gaimon taking on the leg-shredding gradients. The former pro and former Everesting world record holder goes for the KOM up an impossibly steep road to nowhere that I think we'd all just be glad to get up it...

14:20
Why we can't use cycle lanes: road.cc reader submits these photos of a Euston lane blocked by scaffolding firm's vehicles
Scaffolders block cycle lane (via Max de Sancha)

These photos were sent in by road.cc reader Max...anyone got any sympathy for the scaffolders in this instance? Could we soon see cargo bike scaffolding? Now that would be something...

Scaffolders block bike lane (via Max de Sancha)
11:23
Robbie Mitchell smashes NC500 record by more than two hours

Robbie Mitchell has set an incredible new record for the fastest ever ride around the famous NC500 route in the Scottish Highlands. Raising money for the Edinburgh Sutherland Association, Robbie completed the 516-mile route in 29 hours, five minutes and 42 seconds smashing Josh Quigley's previous record of 31 hours, 19 minutes and eight seconds by more than two hours.

Quigley set that time last September having recovered from life-threatening injuries sustained when he was hit by a car while riding around the world. Quigley took the time to congratulate his successor...but I wonder if he will be tempted to have another crack?

Incredible ride, Robbie...Chapeau...

13:46
Alejandro Valverde wins stage six of Critérium du Dauphiné outsprinting Tao Geoghegan Hart

At 41, Alejandro Valverde has the 129th win of his career and first at a WorldTour race since the 2019 Vuelta a España. Valverde tracked the early sprint of Tao Geoghegan Hart, toying with the Brit, before powering past in the final metres to take an impressive win. Bora-Hansgrohe's Patrick Konrad was third.

Alexey Lutsenko finished in the select front group and will take the yellow jersey from Lukas Pöstlberger ahead of the penultimate stage tomorrow. Stage seven will take the riders above 2,000m to the summit finish at La Plagne before another relentless Alpine mountain stage concludes the week on Sunday. 

13:15
13:06
Sun's out wings out...Primrose Hill cyclist takes his parrot for some exercise

Parrots must be the new must-have pet...I saw a man walking a pair to Sainsbury's last night...no, really. I've got no idea if they let him in...

The late Michele Scarponi also famously used to be joined on training rides by a parrot called Frankie who would fly after the cyclist as he rode through Filottrano.

12:44
UCI Track World Championships to be moved from Turkmenistan to Glasgow
Kristina Vogel (near side) at UCI Track World Championships 2013 (copyright Britishcycling.org_.uk)

A now-deleted tweet suggests that the 2021 UCI Track World Championships is to be moved from Turkmenistan to Glasgow. The UCI posted a tweet saying: "New location! The 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships presented by Tissot will now take place in Glasgow. More info to come #Glasgow2021." Before it was hastily removed.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan in October but was cancelled at the request of the organisers due to health constraints and Covid-19 restrictions. One man likely to be displeased at the news is President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, the dictator who was recently pictured going for a spin in front of crowds of thousands of adoring citizens...

The UCI had been criticised for giving the event to a country with an authoritarian rule and woeful human rights record. It is the second major track event to be relocated following concerns about the host country. Last week, Belarus was stripped of hosting next month's European Track Championships following the Ryanair flight incident.

11:36
10:38
10:18
"Hi, please don't be a dick when passing cyclists..."

This reminded us of those homemade parking tickets one cyclist, fed-up with drivers parking where they please, handed out in Glasgow before Christmas. The motorist's charming reaction? "I own my own law firm, now f*** off." I guess you can't please everybody...

09:53
Small Beer Brew Co. launches 100 per cent recycled jersey with Paria in support of mental health charity Mind
Small Beer Brew Co. jersey

Small Beer Brew Co. has released this funky cycling jersey...it's been made using 100 per cent sustainable recycled fibres and 100 per cent of the profits will go to mental health charity Mind, so it is for a good cause too. Paria has provided the cycling kit expertise and if you send in an old jersey to be upcycled then you'll get a handy discount on this bright, new one...

 Priced at £75, the low percentage beer specialists think these are your perfect summer colours...

09:11
"Cars are the menace—ban them": Reaction and solutions aplenty to yet more beauty spot traffic jam footage

We asked, and you delivered...the footage of a child cycling in Richmond Park while being passed by a steady stream of drivers, coupled with the bank holiday queues in the Lake District got us thinking. What can be done to encourage people to leave their cars at home when visiting beauty spots?

Improved public transport access, cheaper tickets and investing in cycling infrastructure were popular suggestions for encouraging less driving...restricted motor vehicle access, tolls and extortionate parking charges were some of the top ideas for possible deterrents.

Here's what you had to say...

Over on Facebook, Felix Rayner made the case for a more hard-line approach: "Cars are the menace...Not bikes, not people, not wildlife. Ban them. Big external car parks with buses. Think of how quiet and peaceful the park will be."

PyroTim pointed out that any rules need to be properly enforced: "Roadside parking is banned in the New Forest, but it doesn't stop them. BBQs and fires are also banned in the New Forest, but it doesn't stop them. Shitting in public is banned, but it doesn't stop them. Rules if we are going to have them, need to be enforced, and properly. Tow the cars away, and make it eye-wateringly expensive, linked to means. I know some wealthy people that don't care if they get a ticket, because they can afford it, so park where they like."

Thoughts? 

08:18
We're not going to need a bigger bike...cargo bike removal service via Pedal Me

 Fair play to Chris from Pedal Me for putting in a proper shift as a cargo bike removal man...I hope someone bought that man a beer...

07:47
MotoGP rider forced out of home grand prix after crashing...bicycle while riding the track
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alex Rins 42 (@alexrins)

Much like Jay Cartwright in The Inbetweeners, MotoGP rider Alex Rins found out the hard way that skill on one type of bike doesn't necessarily carry over to another. Luckily, Rins did not crash his mate's 18th birthday present into the garage it was bought from...but the Suzuki rider will miss this weekend's Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona after crashing his bicycle as he rode the track, breaking his right arm.

According to a statement released by his team, Rins was taken to Dexeus Hospital and will undergo surgery later today to stabilise the break...

The Spaniard fell during a training lap and as a result he suffered damage to his right arm, with a large contused area and a lot of pain.

 He was quickly taken to Barcelona’s Universitari Dexeus Hospital for further examinations and the medical checks revealed a fracture in the radius bone.

 The fracture was immobilised and tomorrow morning Alex will undergo surgery to fix it.

Rins told his fans about the news on Instagram: "Shit happens...but you know what they say: When you are going through hell...keep going! Better times will come."

 Just last month, triple Superbike world champion Troy Bayliss fractured a vertebrae and suffered spinal damage in a cycling crash with another rider near his Gold Coast home. Bayliss had no recollection of the incident when he was taken to hospital, however reports suggest he collided with another bike rider who moved out from between two parked cars.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

