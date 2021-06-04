Elinor Barker everests Great Dun Fell...in a Jaguar...we're not sure why; NC500 record smashed; Phil Gaimon takes on LA's steepest climb; Macaw-esome ride; Scaffolders' lane; Tao's heartbreak; Cargo bike removals; Traffic jams + more on the live blog

We asked, and you delivered...the footage of a child cycling in Richmond Park while being passed by a steady stream of drivers, coupled with the bank holiday queues in the Lake District got us thinking. What can be done to encourage people to leave their cars at home when visiting beauty spots?
Improved public transport access, cheaper tickets and investing in cycling infrastructure were popular suggestions for encouraging less driving...restricted motor vehicle access, tolls and extortionate parking charges were some of the top ideas for possible deterrents.
Here's what you had to say...
Over on Facebook, Felix Rayner made the case for a more hard-line approach: "Cars are the menace...Not bikes, not people, not wildlife. Ban them. Big external car parks with buses. Think of how quiet and peaceful the park will be."
PyroTim pointed out that any rules need to be properly enforced: "Roadside parking is banned in the New Forest, but it doesn't stop them. BBQs and fires are also banned in the New Forest, but it doesn't stop them. Shitting in public is banned, but it doesn't stop them. Rules if we are going to have them, need to be enforced, and properly. Tow the cars away, and make it eye-wateringly expensive, linked to means. I know some wealthy people that don't care if they get a ticket, because they can afford it, so park where they like."
Thoughts?