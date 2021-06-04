Elinor Barker everests Great Dun Fell...in a Jaguar...we're not sure why; NC500 record smashed; Phil Gaimon takes on LA's steepest climb; Macaw-esome ride; Scaffolders' lane; Tao's heartbreak; Cargo bike removals; Traffic jams + more on the live blog

This is a weird one...Elinor Barker Everesting Great Dun Fell would normally be right up our street. A GB Olympic champion on the track completing an epic cycling challenge on the UK's highest surfaced road? Class. Oh, she's doing it in a Jaguar electric car? Right. Why?

Promoting the manufacturer's I-PACE electric car, the 2016 Olympic team pursuit gold medallist climbs the 848m elevation road 16 times to show off the model's regenerative braking technology to complete the challenge on a single charge...I am glad that's been cleared it up...

Barker explained, possibly with some input from the brand, that: "Even as a professional rider, it’s a daunting feat of endurance, so I was happy to do it behind the wheel of the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE. When I found out that Jaguar Racing drivers typically need to regenerate 30 per cent of their I-TYPE's battery capacity in a Formula E race, as a competitor I naturally wanted to beat that figure! I’m delighted to have smashed that target – all while enjoying the comfort, silent power delivery and single-pedal driving of the I-PACE."

Earlier this week, Barker encouraged drivers to be patient after she was knocked off her bike by a hit-and-run motorist while training in Manchester.