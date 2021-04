Police close pass campaign met with the usual 'but cyclists' complaints; Cycling dictator back on the bike; Don't text while cycling; Is this the coolest jersey money can buy?; Fabio Jakobsen is back; Vote for Jumbo-Visma Tour kit + more on the live blog

Cyclists are particularly vulnerable on our roads – do you pass safely? 🚲 The risk of a cyclist suffering a serious injury in a collision is high. You can make them safer by driving patiently Be a better driver - give cyclists a minimum 1.5m gap when passing#2WheelOperation pic.twitter.com/KLrhq3pWvq — Cumbria Police (@Cumbriapolice) April 6, 2021

A quick scan of Cumbria Police's tweets will tell you nothing gets the angry comments flooding in quite like asking motorists to give cyclists 1.5m space when overtaking...Once again, they got complaints from motorists about cyclists: two abreast, riding too fast, riding too slowly, red light jumping. Not the full set but most of the big ones...

In fairness, Cumbria Police also received lots of praise for being proactive about educating motorists. However, the majority were from people like 'Dashcam man' who chucked in his two cents...

I drive a large vehicle for a living they frighten the crap out of me. One minute on the pavement, next minute in the red. They ignore red lights, cycle at night with no lights. Weave in & out of traffic. The law needs to get tough on them — Dashcam Man (@dashcam_man) April 7, 2021

Even more surreal was the reaction to the accompanying pictures of a close pass used to demonstrate the problem...

Here are some stills of footage sent to us by a cyclist in which a motorist doesn’t give sufficient room. Luckily the cyclist wasn't injured. Remember - give a cyclist or other vulnerable road users at minimum 1.5 m#2WheelOperation pic.twitter.com/igbewB85gN — Cumbria Police (@Cumbriapolice) April 7, 2021

Surely nobody could take issue with being asked not to drive like this...Or not...

Difficult one really, looks very close, but how wide is the road, was there oncoming traffic and car pulled back in ?, plus cyclist is the the cyclist too far out for the road ? Need more info to decide who's in the right or wrong. — Paul Smith (@PaulSmi92021859) April 7, 2021

Well unless the pictures are in the opposite order to what I think and the driver is reversing, that's a rear wheel. — Oli (@dudeoli) April 7, 2021