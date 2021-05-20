Support road.cc

Town to dump 20mph speed limit...because most motorists ignore it; Triple Superbike world champion fractures vertebrae in cycling crash; Glorious gravel; Considerate bike path + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is here for your live blog fix...
Thu, May 20, 2021 09:00
20mph sign (CC licensed by EdinburghGreens via Flickr)
09:44
Town to dump 20mph speed limit...because most motorists ignore it
Markinch 20mph.PNG (via Google Street View)

A 20mph speed limit in the Fife town of Markinch is to be scrapped because drivers do not obey it. Council officers say by changing the limit to 30mph it will "align the mandatory limit to drivers' perception." The Courier reports 85 per cent of drivers ignore the 20mph signs on the B9130 in Markinch, with most travelling around 30mph.

Labour councillor Altany Craik was disappointed by the move and said it may encourage drivers to decide what speed they want to drive on other roads. "Basically, we’re saying we should make it 30 because drivers can’t stick to 20," he explained. "We need to be careful of the impact this will have. Drivers are determined to speed on this road. Drivers themselves have decided it should be 30.

"I’m not sure that’s the best way of determining what the speed limit should be. The impact of having this kind of justification for a change means all over Fife we’ll be encouraging people to say we don’t like that 20, 30 or 40 and start making a case for it. We need to be careful we’re not making a rod for our own back."

The 20mph limit has been in place since 2016, when a new housing development was built. However, transportation officer Dhusjan Sivaratnam believes that despite measures being taken to encourage compliance, drivers are just not interested.

"The persistent lack of compliance with the speed limit and the results of the speed surveys clearly indicate that drivers perceive 30mph to be the appropriate limit on this stretch of road," he said.

"The replacement of the 20mph zone with a 30mph limit would align the mandatory limit with drivers’ perception. The road is quite wide and that might be a factor in why people are speeding. We could even put more speed cushions there and they’ll still speed."

08:35
Giro stage 11 round-up: All the best photos from a stunning day out in Tuscany

As with Strade Bianche the white roads of Tuscany always make for some incredible TV pictures and photographs. Here are some of the best we have seen knocking about this morning...

We asked you yesterday for your opinion on gravel stages at Grand Tours...and it turned out to be as unanimous a poll as we have ever done on the blog...87 per cent of you are all in for gravel...

That's more one-sided than our polls for noisy freehubs, AG2R Citroën's kit and Nigel Farage...hear that, race organisers? We want more.

08:24
"The most considerate bike path I've ever seen"

Just look at those hairpins... 

07:54
Triple Superbike world champion fractures vertebrae in cycling crash with another rider
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Three-time Superbike World Championship winner Troy Bayliss fractured a vertebrae and suffered spinal damage in a cycling crash with another rider near his Gold Coast home. Reports suggest Bayliss collided with another cyclist who moved out from between two parked cars. The triple world champion has no recollection of the incident and was taken to hospital in a stable condition and has since returned home.

"I’m okay and I’m home," Bayliss said. "The crash means I won’t be riding a motorcycle until I regain full movement in my arms and hands. I really just wanted to let everyone know what’s happened, that I’m OK and that I’ll be back in leathers as soon as I can.

"It’s been an intense weekend for me and my family, but luckily I’m okay and I will recover. My doctors have been really positive, but there’s no firm indication of how long it will be until I can regain enough control to get back on a bike – maybe a few months, maybe longer; it just depends on how the recovery goes once the bones heal up."

Bayliss is considered a legend in the moto racing world having won three Superbike World Championships between 2001 and 2008 for Ducati as well as crossing over to Moto GP to win a race in 2006. The Australian's 52 Superbike wins put him third in the all-time win rankings.

