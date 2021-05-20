Town to dump 20mph speed limit...because most motorists ignore it; Triple Superbike world champion fractures vertebrae in cycling crash; Glorious gravel; Considerate bike path + more on the live blog

A 20mph speed limit in the Fife town of Markinch is to be scrapped because drivers do not obey it. Council officers say by changing the limit to 30mph it will "align the mandatory limit to drivers' perception." The Courier reports 85 per cent of drivers ignore the 20mph signs on the B9130 in Markinch, with most travelling around 30mph.

Labour councillor Altany Craik was disappointed by the move and said it may encourage drivers to decide what speed they want to drive on other roads. "Basically, we’re saying we should make it 30 because drivers can’t stick to 20," he explained. "We need to be careful of the impact this will have. Drivers are determined to speed on this road. Drivers themselves have decided it should be 30.

"I’m not sure that’s the best way of determining what the speed limit should be. The impact of having this kind of justification for a change means all over Fife we’ll be encouraging people to say we don’t like that 20, 30 or 40 and start making a case for it. We need to be careful we’re not making a rod for our own back."

The 20mph limit has been in place since 2016, when a new housing development was built. However, transportation officer Dhusjan Sivaratnam believes that despite measures being taken to encourage compliance, drivers are just not interested.

"The persistent lack of compliance with the speed limit and the results of the speed surveys clearly indicate that drivers perceive 30mph to be the appropriate limit on this stretch of road," he said.

"The replacement of the 20mph zone with a 30mph limit would align the mandatory limit with drivers’ perception. The road is quite wide and that might be a factor in why people are speeding. We could even put more speed cushions there and they’ll still speed."