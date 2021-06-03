"Richmond Park is just horribly dangerous": Drivers stream past child cycling in the park, + calls for more cycling and walking in Lake District; G wins Dauphiné stage...just; Calls for Highway Code change; Snapped Pinarello + more on the live blog

John Cornfoth suffered a traumatic brain injury and pelvic fractures when he was hit by a driver at a roundabout near Chipping Sodbury in Gloucestershire. The 74-year-old was wearing a high-vis jacket at the time and still suffers mobility issues and an increased risk of epilepsy because of his injuries. John says he is determined to overcome his injuries and has called for a change to the Highway Code to require motorists to give priority to cyclists on roundabouts.

In full, the proposed addition to Rule 186 would state that drivers should give priority to cyclists on roundabouts as they will be travelling more slowly. Drivers should give them plenty of room and should not attempt to overtake them within their lane. Drivers should allow cyclists to move across their path as they travel around the roundabout. Drivers should take extra care when entering a roundabout to ensure that they do not cut across cyclists who are continuing around the roundabout.

John was represented by lawyers at Irwin Mitchell who have been instructed to investigate and help him secure specialist treatment and therapies for his injuries. The driver's insurers have since admitted liability for the crash which involved John, who was already on the roundabout, being hit by a motorist entering from the cyclist's left and leaving him with broken ribs as well as the brain injury and pelvic fractures. John's driving licence was also been revoked for six months due to his increased risk of epilepsy.

"I’ve been a keen cyclist for over 30 years as it’s a great way of keeping fit and enjoying the area and never had any problems," John said. "There was nothing any different about the day of the crash until I was on the roundabout. Then suddenly a car appeared from nowhere. I didn’t have time to react and the next thing I remember was coming round after losing consciousness.

"Ever since that split second life hasn’t been the same. To have your independence taken away was difficult to accept. I was a lot more reliant on my daughter to assist me with day-to-day tasks following my discharge from hospital. I don’t feel comfortable cycling on the road so have given up road-riding and do all my cycling on a turbo trainer.

"Cycling is so popular now so it’s vital that everyone can feel safe on the roads. The proposed changes to the Highway Code will definitely help."