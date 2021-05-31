Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Campaigning
Elinor Barker (Picture by Alex Whitehead, SWpix.com)

“Be patient,” says Olympic champion Elinor Barker after being knocked off bike last month

GB team pursuit gold medallist will be heading to Tokyo
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, May 31, 2021 19:57
0

Olympic champion Elinor Barker, who was knocked off her bike last month by a hit and run driver, has urged motorists to “be patient” around cyclists.

The 26 year old from Wales, who won gold in the team pursuit at Rio 2016 and hopes to repeat that success this summer, had been training in Manchester when the crash happened, reports Wales Online.

Police have been unable to trace the driver and speaking this week as she collected Team GB kit in Birmingham ahead of the Olympics, Barker said: "I did not get any information on the car whatsoever.

"It happened really quickly. So nothing has happened to the driver. Unfortunately it is part of being on the road.

“We all know the risks we take when we go out training.”

Reflecting on the incident, she said: “Oh my God. I was unbelievably lucky, no doubt about that. I would say to car drivers just to have a bit of patience, imagine it is someone you love who is holding you up for 10 or 20 seconds.

“"I find it very hard to think about that person who hit me,” continued Barker, who missed five days of training following the collision.

“They were thinking they did not have time to stop on the way to work. That was nothing to do with me, it was not my fault, it was just because they did not give themselves another five minutes.

“So my message would be, just to be considerate really.”

She added: “I was a bit nervous, it was a car which pulled out at the roundabout. Now I look to the left much more than I did before. It has definitely affected me, but you have to get back into it.”

Following the crash, Barker said on Instagram: “Seriously, waiting TWO SECONDS to check for a cyclist won’t hurt you. Not waiting might hurt somebody else.”

> Elinor Barker 'relieved' to be training again after being hit by driver

elinor barker
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments