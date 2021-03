Boris Johnson gives cycling club a shout-out; Bus-ted cyclist chasing Strava KOMs; CyclingMikey's fanclub; Jake Stewart suffered broken hand in Bouhanni incident; New CYCLOPS junction; All Bodies on Bikes; Dowsett's Olympic dream + more on the live blog

Maybe it shows how strained my attention for these briefings is now we're past the one-year anniversary of the first lockdown but I completely missed this shout-out to Ilkeston Cycling Club during Monday's update from the PM. Perhaps I was too busy admiring the decor of the new £2 million media briefing room...

"And I want to congratulate the members of Ilkeston Cycling Club in Derbyshire that set off at midnight," Boris Johnson said about the early-morning group ride that caught the attention of the BBC and Monday's live blog.

Mark Dickens from the club told the Derby Telegraph he hoped Boris will one day join them on a club run. "It was amazing wasn't it?" he said. "I think he may have got it from David Nunn's Zoom call with BBC News in the morning. We were also on several radio programmes throughout the day.

"We were invited on BBC East Midlands Today and we made the point that Boris is more than welcome to come along to one of our rides and possibly open our new clubhouse. We know he is a keen cyclist. It was an amazing surprise and our Facebook page lit up like a Christmas tree with many people commenting. We are trying to make a really positive impact in our community and this was a real boost. People have said we have put Ilkeston on the map."