"They're so bad": Donald Trump promises to scrap "dangerous" New York bike lanes and "kill" congestion charge

Donald Trump wants New York to "kill" congestion pricing and "get rid of the bike lanes", claiming that reduced traffic is bad for business and a sign that "people can't come into" the city.

Speaking to the New York Post, the newly elected president claimed "no one's coming to the city" because of "horrible" congestion pricing that is "destructive to New York", as well as cycling infrastructure which Trump called "so bad".

"They should get rid of the bike lanes and the sidewalks in the middle of the street," he said. "They're so bad. They’re dangerous. These [electric] bikes go at 20 miles an hour. They're whacking people."

Speaking about the congestion pricing — which came into effect last month and sees drivers charged for entering Manhattan's Congestion Relief Zone, the daily price for car drivers with an E-ZPass $9 during peak hours ($13.50 without E-ZPass) — Trump accused the policy of being "destructive to New York".

"I think it's really horrible," he said, expressing a desire to meet with New York's governor, Kathy Hochul, to make a deal about ending the charge. Trump added that "out of respect" he would not divulge details from two previous phone conversations about the policy.

"I think it's really horrible, but I want to discuss it with her at this point," he continued. "If I decide to do it, I will be able to kill it off in Washington through the Department of Transportation. It's a lot of power.

"Traffic is way down because people can't come into Manhattan and it's only going to get worse. People don't know about it until they get the bill."

While Gov. Hochul notes the policy has reduced traffic, Trump claims this is not a good thing and means "no one's coming to the city".

The president also claimed that rather than encouraging people to use public transport by making vehicle journeys more expensive, the city would be better served focusing "on safety and cleanliness in the subway" and cited cases of users being pushed onto the tracks by "thugs".

"Cleanliness and efficiency are good but they gotta get tough on the thugs. They can't be nice," he said.

Trump's history with cycling of course began back in the late 80s when he was backing bike racing as a business concern, sponsoring the Tour de Trump in the US. At the time he said he believed the race could "rival the Tour de France", but admitted he hadn't ridden a bike since he "was seven or eight years old".

Since his entry to politics cycling has featured perhaps most prominently during interview attacks on the former president, Joe Biden, whose cycling hobby and well-reported crashes were a constant source of entertainment for Fox News and Republicans at the start of this decade.

> Fox News pundit slams Joe Biden bike ride – but ignores the hundreds of golfing trips Donald Trump took in office

Back in 2015, while establishing himself as the Republican candidate before his first stint as president, Trump criticised US Secretary of State John Kerry for breaking his leg in a cycling crash during Iran nuclear talks in Switzerland.

"He goes into a bicycle race at 73 or 74 years old," Trump said, although the facts were that Kerry, then aged 71, was not competing in a bike race when he crashed. "He falls, breaks his leg. I don't want him on a bicycle during nuclear negotiations. I swear to you, I will never enter a bicycle race if I'm president."

A couple of years later there was a suggestion Trump's presidency could be good news for bike couriers, the politician addressing reports of Russian hacking by saying: "No computer is safe. It's very important, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier."

Fox 5 News even interviewed a New York City bicycle courier who rides an average of 50 miles a day for courier business Cyclehawk delivering packages for clients including banks, fashion agencies and architects. The noise around that cycling positivity died very quickly, however, and eight years on Trump has his sights firmly set on the city's cycle lanes.