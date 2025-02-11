"They're so bad": Donald Trump promises to scrap "dangerous" New York bike lanes and "kill" congestion charge

Donald Trump wants New York to "kill" congestion pricing and "get rid of the bike lanes", claiming that reduced traffic is bad for business and a sign that "people can't come into" the city.
Speaking to the New York Post, the newly elected president claimed "no one's coming to the city" because of "horrible" congestion pricing that is "destructive to New York", as well as cycling infrastructure which Trump called "so bad".
"They should get rid of the bike lanes and the sidewalks in the middle of the street," he said. "They're so bad. They’re dangerous. These [electric] bikes go at 20 miles an hour. They're whacking people."
Speaking about the congestion pricing — which came into effect last month and sees drivers charged for entering Manhattan's Congestion Relief Zone, the daily price for car drivers with an E-ZPass $9 during peak hours ($13.50 without E-ZPass) — Trump accused the policy of being "destructive to New York".
"I think it's really horrible," he said, expressing a desire to meet with New York's governor, Kathy Hochul, to make a deal about ending the charge. Trump added that "out of respect" he would not divulge details from two previous phone conversations about the policy.
"I think it's really horrible, but I want to discuss it with her at this point," he continued. "If I decide to do it, I will be able to kill it off in Washington through the Department of Transportation. It's a lot of power.
"Traffic is way down because people can't come into Manhattan and it's only going to get worse. People don't know about it until they get the bill."
While Gov. Hochul notes the policy has reduced traffic, Trump claims this is not a good thing and means "no one's coming to the city".
The president also claimed that rather than encouraging people to use public transport by making vehicle journeys more expensive, the city would be better served focusing "on safety and cleanliness in the subway" and cited cases of users being pushed onto the tracks by "thugs".
"Cleanliness and efficiency are good but they gotta get tough on the thugs. They can't be nice," he said.
Trump's history with cycling of course began back in the late 80s when he was backing bike racing as a business concern, sponsoring the Tour de Trump in the US. At the time he said he believed the race could "rival the Tour de France", but admitted he hadn't ridden a bike since he "was seven or eight years old".
Since his entry to politics cycling has featured perhaps most prominently during interview attacks on the former president, Joe Biden, whose cycling hobby and well-reported crashes were a constant source of entertainment for Fox News and Republicans at the start of this decade.
> Fox News pundit slams Joe Biden bike ride – but ignores the hundreds of golfing trips Donald Trump took in office
Back in 2015, while establishing himself as the Republican candidate before his first stint as president, Trump criticised US Secretary of State John Kerry for breaking his leg in a cycling crash during Iran nuclear talks in Switzerland.
"He goes into a bicycle race at 73 or 74 years old," Trump said, although the facts were that Kerry, then aged 71, was not competing in a bike race when he crashed. "He falls, breaks his leg. I don't want him on a bicycle during nuclear negotiations. I swear to you, I will never enter a bicycle race if I'm president."
A couple of years later there was a suggestion Trump's presidency could be good news for bike couriers, the politician addressing reports of Russian hacking by saying: "No computer is safe. It's very important, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier."
Fox 5 News even interviewed a New York City bicycle courier who rides an average of 50 miles a day for courier business Cyclehawk delivering packages for clients including banks, fashion agencies and architects. The noise around that cycling positivity died very quickly, however, and eight years on Trump has his sights firmly set on the city's cycle lanes.
Meh. He's just the most attention-grabbing loon to have a go.
Canada can offer you a provincial governor meddling in the major city in the same way *
Rishi was having a go (late, a bit more oblique) via Mark Harper (who was at least the transport secretary) - who remembers the "Plan for Drivers" **?
* Doug Ford, brother of a previous Toronto mayor, the late crack-smoking (not hyperbole) Rob Ford. And these guys are apparently really popular! And we in the UK think we've got it bad with a few pandemic piss-ups in number 10 and some dog-whistlers on the right...
** Because "the easy political choice is to vilify the private car even when it’s been one of the most powerful forces for personal freedom and economic growth in the last century. Used appropriately and considerately, the car was, is, and will remain a force for good. ... It is not right that some drivers feel under attack. ... We will explore options to stop local councils using so-called “15-minute cities”, such as in Oxford, to police people’s lives; we will restrain the most aggressively anti-driver traffic management measures."
I say, anyone fancy a culture war?
He better get on with scrapping it, before people adjust to it as they have everywhere else a congestion charge has been introduced, and a majority grows to prefer it.
I've been following the introduction of New York Congestion (Relief) Charging with interest. It was originally supposed to come in last Summer with a fee of $15, but the New York mayor bottled it, and paused it, reintroducing it last month as a reduced fee of $9, which is still expected to raise enough revenue for them to secure bonds of $15bn to fund investment in public transport etc. It seems there's some ancient beef between New York and New Jersey too, with the Mayor there turning down the opportunity for a share in proceeds for their public transport, and instead they made an uncessful legal challenge. He is also obsessed with spending public money on road widening, which is no longer necessary, so a lot of questions there.
So far the number of vehicles coming into Manhatten is down, but given only 11% of those commuting to work there did so by by car, and cars don't go to shops, it's car-brain to believe that fewer cars must mean business is down. Car parking is already hugely expensive, and there are tolls on a lot of the bridges into Manhatten, so those previously driving in were already spending a lot more than petrol money.
Not that it's statistically significant, but despite prophecies of doom and gloom, Broaway audiences were higher in January 2025 than January 2024, and the same is apparently so for footfall - however they measure it.
It seems that there isn't a legal means for a President to overturn something that was approved at State level, especially now it's in place, however, he might threaten to remove Federal funding and basically blackmail New York into abandoning it. However, as most regulars here know, these are the kinds of changes that people worry about, but then decide they are OK/good once seen in action, and become more popular over time. Polling currently showing it's more popular with those who are affected by it than those who are indignant at the thought of having to pay.
Hopefully it's all bluster from Trump. If he still has his hotel in New York he might realise that his customers prefer to visit a city with cleaner air.
I'm not sure what authority Trump has to remove cycle lanes in New York. Or maybe he's going to get Elon to send some goons to paint over them.
This. Seems like a clear case of Federal interference with the State legislation.
This would be the Trump who - while currently resident in Washington DC - is legally a resident of Florida, after leaving New York because too many people hated him there…