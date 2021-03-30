Gridlock traffic chaos replaces low traffic neighbourhood + more on the live blog

So, so lovely. Meanwhile in Wandsworth, this is one of the LTNs that they cancelled and this was our normal evening traffic. pic.twitter.com/AFaZYXv3mX — Sasha Brendon 💙 (@SashaBGood) March 29, 2021

Heavy traffic and congestion in your area? Step one: blame low traffic neighbourhoods. Step two: get low traffic neighbourhoods removed. Step three: return to traffic-free, empty streets...Oh, hang on a second...

Some scenes from Wandsworth last night where an LTN scheme was removed after complaints. Wandsworth Labour active travel and transport cabinet speaker, Jo Rigby, commented on the video saying: "'‘Open our roads’ they demanded. Chances are that every single one of these drivers signed a petition to end the LTNs."

One local disputed Rigby's claim, arguing that the problem is that, "that particular road was narrowed last year which was not reversed. As a local driver, I have been stuck here too and believe that is the reason for the build up, nothing to do with LTNs."

However, as Steve Morgan pointed out: "Reason for the build up is the cars. The cars that are blocking the road for...other cars. If the road has been narrowed and some parked cars have blocked the road. Then the reason is...cars."

By contrast, elsewhere in London...