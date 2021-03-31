Near Miss of the Day 562: Three blokes in a van speed through chicane, forcing cyclist riding uphill with priority to swerve

Today’s offering in our Near Miss of the Day series shows a van driver on the outskirts of Maidstone ignoring a sign instructing him to give way to oncoming traffic at a chicane designed to slow motorists down – and in the process forcing a cyclist who was riding uphill in the opposite direction to swerve to the side to avoid getting hit.

It took place on Spot Lane in Bearsted, a village on the edge of the Kent county town, with the cyclist it happened to telling us: “I was cycling UP the hill- the fat bustards in the van were coming down the hill.”

We took a look on Google Street View at what signage the driver would have encountered coming down the hill ahead of the chicane, and the instruction to give way to oncoming traffic is clear enough, as are the road markings.

Of course, we don’t have to tell you that it’s frustrating enough when you’re in a motor vehicle and a driver coming the other way ignores this kind of sign ... but it’s many times worse when you’re riding a bike uphill and have your momentum destroyed, not to mention possibly having to get your feet out of the pedals pretty sharpish if you’re riding clipless.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling