More calls to ban through traffic as another cyclist is injured in a Royal Park crash; You can't take that by bike; "Nothing's changed": Adam Yates not putting success down to Ineos transfer + more on the live blog

Adam Yates poured cold water over speculation that his impressive form is down to his new team Ineos Grenadiers and insisted "nothing's changed". Yates told Cycling Weekly after winning stage three of the Volta a Catalunya that he's still the same rider that was racing last year and a change of colours hasn't impacted that.

"I was looking pretty good last year too. Nothing’s changed. I am just doing my thing and it doesn’t really matter what team. It’s a great environment and it’s an environment that helps you win bike races but at the end of the day I am still the same guy and I want to keep the ball rolling.

"Every team can be a little bit different, but in the end it’s all the same – everyone’s trying to win bike races."

Yates has started the season in top form, finishing second behind Tadej Pogačar at the UAE Tour before winning yesterday's summit finish at Valter 2000. The win puts him in a commanding position, 45 seconds clear of his teammate Richie Porte and 49 seconds ahead of João Almeida, who struggled on the final climb. Three of the top four on GC ride for Yates' Ineos Grenadiers with Geraint Thomas in fourth, 53 seconds back.