More calls to ban through traffic as another cyclist is injured in a Royal Park crash; You can't take that by bike; "Nothing's changed": Adam Yates not putting success down to Ineos transfer + more on the live blog

Thu, Mar 25, 2021 09:04
09:50
"Nothing's changed": Adam Yates not putting success down to Ineos transfer

 Adam Yates poured cold water over speculation that his impressive form is down to his new team Ineos Grenadiers and insisted "nothing's changed". Yates told Cycling Weekly after winning stage three of the Volta a Catalunya that he's still the same rider that was racing last year and a change of colours hasn't impacted that.

 "I was looking pretty good last year too. Nothing’s changed. I am just doing my thing and it doesn’t really matter what team. It’s a great environment and it’s an environment that helps you win bike races but at the end of the day I am still the same guy and I want to keep the ball rolling.

"Every team can be a little bit different, but in the end it’s all the same – everyone’s trying to win bike races."

Yates has started the season in top form, finishing second behind Tadej Pogačar at the UAE Tour before winning yesterday's summit finish at Valter 2000. The win puts him in a commanding position, 45 seconds clear of his teammate Richie Porte and 49 seconds ahead of João Almeida, who struggled on the final climb. Three of the top four on GC ride for Yates' Ineos Grenadiers with Geraint Thomas in fourth, 53 seconds back.

08:41
More calls to ban through traffic as another cyclist is injured in a Royal Park crash

There have been more calls to ban through traffic from London's parks after RegentsParkCyclists, shared a photo of the aftermath of the latest crash involving a driver hitting a cyclist in one of the Royal Parks. RegentsParkCyclists, a group for all bike riders who use the park, claims the driver was doing a U-turn when they collided with the cyclist.

One person replied to the tweet saying the cyclist was their son and that he had been taken to St Mary's Hospital with multiple injuries and underwent double surgery last night. The cyclist has no memory of the crash and the father says they are looking for witnesses.

Just last month, the London Cycling Campaign and many others called for through traffic to be banned from Richmond Park after a cyclist was taken to hospital with injuries sustained in crash with a driver whose wrecked car was found off the road nearby. Questions were asked about how the vehicle was so badly damaged when the incident happened in a 20mph zone.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

