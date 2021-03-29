Close pass campaign met with barrage of anti-cyclist comments; Good vs bad driving; Dangerous sprinting; Tandem profits up; Deceuninck-Sick-Step; Reporting footage to the police; Wiggo hails Adam Yates as the "next British star" + more on the live blog

Gloucestershire Constabulary asking motorists to give people on bikes space shouldn't be too controversial, should it? Gloucestershire Constabulary asking motorists to give kids cycling to school space should be even less so...

However, the force's social media campaign quickly descended into cyclist-bashing in the comments. Helmets, no lights, no hi-vis, red light jumping, pavement riding, two abreast, riding in large groups, not using cycle lanes, 'road tax' and, of course, bicycle registrations...were the main objections raised here. I make that a full house.

For context, let's take a quick look at what Gloucestershire Constabulary said to prompt these complaints. "It's [Operation Close Pass] an initiative being rolled out by forces across the UK, including ourselves, to reduce the number of accidents caused by drivers not giving enough space to people riding bikes.

"Operation Close Pass is designed to proactively detect and educate drivers who pass too close to cyclists. It is also timely as 21 local schools have so far signed-up to take part in the ‘Big Pedal 2021’, the UK’s largest inter-school cycling, walking, wheeling and scooting challenge which aims to encourage active travel to and from school.

"Although the close pass scenario is not defined as a specific offence, the correct minimum passing distance is usually defined as 1.5 metres. Drivers seen passing cyclists within that space are liable to be stopped by police and spoken to on the spot. Anyone unreceptive to education will be cautioned for careless or dangerous driving and receive a court summons."

Fair enough? Here's what some of the people in the comments had to say...

"In the same way that dangerous drivers need to be taught this i hope that dangerous cyclists are also going to be given a lesson. Such as using lights, wearing a helmet, stopping at red lights & not riding in a cluster of cyclists so they can all have a good chat across the road making it impossible for other road users to get past. #equalrightsforall!!" Beth Staite's contributed.

Tim Hopkins added: "Going through lights jumping of pavements without looking over taking on the inside forming up twenty plus at a time during lockdown riding over twenty miles during lockdown when I couldn't take my motorbike out need I say any more nope because they are above the law."

At least Russ Brookes added some balance: "Ah it's time for a game of all cyclist's are evil and at fault for everything. Maybe if we all remembered we are all road users (weirdly enough I drive and cycle) and stop stereotyping and just treat everyone the same it might mean we get somewhere. You have good and bad road users what vehicle they use does not change that so stop getting on your high horses with the cliches."