UCI "strongly condemns" Nacer Bouhanni for pushing Jake Stewart into barriers

The UCI says it "strongly condemns" the actions of Arkea-Samsic rider Nacer Bouhanni following an incident in yesterday's Cholet-Pays de la Loire race in which he pushed Groupama-FDJ rider Jake Stewart into the barriers as the pair contested the final sprint.

Bouhanni was disqualified from the results, and world cycling's governing body also said that it "has decided to refer the incident to its Disciplinary Commission and demand the imposition of sanctions that are appropriate to the seriousness of this action."

A number of Twitter users commenting on the incident likened it to the crash during the Tour de Pologne last year that resulted in Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Fabio Jakobsen being placed in an induced coma after Dylan Groenewegen of Jumbo-Visma pushed him into crash barriers during a sprint.

Groenewegen was handed a nine-month ban by the UCI Disciplinary Commission following the incident, which happened during a downhill sprint in the opening stage of the race last August.

Meanwhile British rider Stewart, who had been challenging for the win but ended up finishing 29th, took to Twitter yesterday evening to tell Bouhanni that he had "no respect" for other riders' safety.