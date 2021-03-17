The usual 'road tax' letter to local paper gets unusually well-informed replies + more on the live blog

Let's kick today's blog off with a textbook 'road tax' letter sent to a local newspaper by Keith Sayers from Worcester. He told the Worcester News that "financially it doesn’t make sense with undoubtedly tougher times ahead" to build another cycle bridge in Worcester. Keith suggests "the money could be put to better use. We have people using foodbanks, for instance. Or maybe implement a cycle tax to pay for such extravagance?"

We've been here before with this sort of logic in local press but to the credit of the Worcester News' readership there was a string of well-informed comments to set Keith right...

crazytattoo asked the outrageous question: "Why would you want to introduce a cycle tax? Surely its better to encourage people to cycle - what would happen if a tax was introduced, more cars on the road?" Steady on crazytattoo that seems a bit extreme...

Next, some divine intervention from 'Christ on a bike': "Cyclists also drive cars and pay income tax. Surely someone of your massive intellect could have figured this out. And they're not bridges exclusively for cyclists you moron. You don't even live in Worcester so keep your nose out. Jesus F*cking Christ on a bike."

The answer is 42 had a go at changing the story's headline: "Perhaps 'Grumpy Worcester bloke hates progress' would be a better headline?" Don't mind me saving that one for later.

ToriesOut added some closing sensibleness: "There will be more pedestrians using it than cyclists. Are you going to tax pedestrians too? Cyclists might use the roads but they don't put the wear and tear on them that other vehicles do. Then there's the whole point of encouraging people to use bikes rather than polluting our city. Why am I even responding to this lunacy?!"