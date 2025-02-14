"As a mechanic, I would judge a mechanic who offers to repair it": Cyclist asks Facebook if incredibly snapped carbon frame can be saved "for mostly indoor cycling", told absolutely don't "just put some duct tape on it" + more on the live blog

We regularly get bizarre press releases in our email inbox, but Electrical Safety First's "Valentine's Day e-bike warning" is up there. A serious topic with a serious point to be made... what makes it one for Valentine's Day, we're not sure (although it's getting a whole load of blog coverage here, so maybe that's the point). Well played.
Oh wait here come the Valentine's links...
"Making sure you 'find the perfect match' when it comes to a charger for your e-bike battery is vital," Giuseppe Capanna, product safety engineer at Electrical Safety First, commented. "Always ensure you're using a compatible charger with your battery. If you need a replacement, or need to buy one separately, get it from the original manufacturer as incompatible or substandard chargers can increase the risk of a ferocious fire occurring by destabilising the battery if it's not made to a high standard.
"To charge your e-bike safely, follow the manufacturer's charging instructions. Avoid charging overnight as your reaction time is massively reduced in the event of a fire when you're sleeping – and don't charge your e-bike in an exit route like a hallway, landing or stairwell, as it can block your ability to escape."
The warning comes as research by Electrical Safety First revealed more than a third of UK adults surveyed (39 per cent) were not confident that they could pick out a compatible charger for an e-bike or e-scooter, in the event they had to buy one separately.
> Brompton boss urges crackdown on "poor quality" e-bike batteries before public perception "snowballs into a world of fear"
The charity is leading a campaign to introduce measures, such as third-party certification, to end manufacturers being able to self-declare their batteries are safe. The campaign has been backed by fire chiefs, councils, housing associations and nearly 100 other organisations.