Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"As a mechanic, I would judge a mechanic who offers to repair it": Cyclist asks Facebook if incredibly snapped carbon frame can be saved "for mostly indoor cycling", told absolutely don't "just put some duct tape on it" + more on the live blog

It's Valentine's Day and just a few hours separates you from that special someone... where will you be taking your bike this weekend? Dan Alexander is on duty for all your Friday updates...
Fri, Feb 14, 2025 09:13
9
"As a mechanic, I would judge a mechanic who offers to repair it": Cyclist asks Facebook if incredibly snapped carbon frame can be saved "for mostly indoor cycling", told absolutely don't "just put some duct tape on it" + more on the live blogSnapped frame (Facebook/Tri Tran Cao)
09:04
"As a mechanic, I would judge a mechanic who offers to repair it": Cyclist asks Facebook if incredibly snapped carbon frame can be saved "for mostly indoor cycling", told absolutely don't "just put some duct tape on it and ride on"

Valentine's heartbreak...

Snapped frame (Facebook/Tri Tran Cao)

Tough scenes on Facebook, one rider sharing the photo of their snapped carbon frame and asking a cycling group: "What do you guys think about repairing a broken bike frame? I recently crashed my carbon bike, broke the top and down tube. I was thinking about repairing it for mostly indoor cycling (my collarbone was also severely broken so I wouldn't be taking the bike outdoor anytime soon.

"Edit: I decide to not fix the bike and just gonna save money for a new frame or bike, thanks a lot for everyone's opinions."

The comments that flooded in in between the initial message and the edit were almost unanimously asking/begging/pleading that this bike isn't ridden again. Now there are incredibly skilled carbon repair services out there, that are able to fix damage such as the fairly common chain suck scrape and other small defects... but this? Here was some of the reaction.

"Trash it even as a stationary bike it would be dangerous unless you like visiting doctors and experiencing pain a lot."

"Seems like it could be a waste of money to have this one repaired, only to use as an indoor trainer for a few months. Save some money and get yourself a new ride. Maybe pick up a cheap bike for training indoors? Still cheaper than repairing carbon fibre at this level!"

"While it is possible to repair almost anything with carbon, it is major damage - and given that it's an older rim brake bike from a smaller brand the frame probably has little monetary value. A substantial repair and repaint from a professional will not be cheap. You would almost certainly be better off money and safety wise getting another frame and moving the parts across."

"As a mechanic, I would judge a mechanic who offers to repair it."

"If a person shows a flat tyre on Facebook I suggest a new bike will fix it. This is way more severe than a flat tyre. So…"

11:48
Wout van Heart: Some Valentine's Strava art from the pro peloton
 
11:41
11:25
An all-time classic local newspaper letter... suggests cyclists "should wear something sparkly to avoid accidents" as "it can be extremely difficult to avoid some cyclists"

Brace yourselves, Jenny from York has written to the local paper, The Press, her letter published this week...

Cyclists should wear something sparkly to avoid accidents

I WONDER how many people will agree with me that, in order to minimise accidents, cyclists should be encouraged to wear something sparkling and very visible on their wrists so when indicating a left or right turn, during all hours, traffic will be able to see more clearly what is going on and avoid collisions.

Perhaps bicycle shops could think of something without causing too much expense?

It can be extremely difficult to avoid some cyclists especially in the early evenings when they don't even have proper lighting on their bikes.

Something needs to be done so cyclists, and drivers of cars etc. can avoid unnecessary accidents.

I'm sure the comments section will have some ideas to answer that last sentence... how about we start with those stats on yesterday's blog?

30mph (CC BY-SA 2.0/Jaggery on Geograph)

> Half of UK police forces catch motorists doing 90mph on 30mph roads, while 90 per cent have clocked people driving at 60mph on them

Right, get the sparkly wrist straps out, we need to do something about all these collisions. As we pointed out in that piece, according to Department for Transport figures, speed was the biggest factor in 888 fatalities on UK roads in 2023, and the biggest factor in more than 39,000 collisions overall. Anyway, sparkly wrist straps...

10:56
Roses are red, violets are blue... when it comes to e-bike charger compatibility and fire risk, experts warn many people don't have a clue

We regularly get bizarre press releases in our email inbox, but Electrical Safety First's "Valentine's Day e-bike warning" is up there. A serious topic with a serious point to be made... what makes it one for Valentine's Day, we're not sure (although it's getting a whole load of blog coverage here, so maybe that's the point). Well played.

Oh wait here come the Valentine's links...

"Making sure you 'find the perfect match' when it comes to a charger for your e-bike battery is vital," Giuseppe Capanna, product safety engineer at Electrical Safety First, commented. "Always ensure you're using a compatible charger with your battery. If you need a replacement, or need to buy one separately, get it from the original manufacturer as incompatible or substandard chargers can increase the risk of a ferocious fire occurring by destabilising the battery if it's not made to a high standard.

"To charge your e-bike safely, follow the manufacturer's charging instructions. Avoid charging overnight as your reaction time is massively reduced in the event of a fire when you're sleeping – and don't charge your e-bike in an exit route like a hallway, landing or stairwell, as it can block your ability to escape."

The warning comes as research by Electrical Safety First revealed more than a third of UK adults surveyed (39 per cent) were not confident that they could pick out a compatible charger for an e-bike or e-scooter, in the event they had to buy one separately.

> Brompton boss urges crackdown on "poor quality" e-bike batteries before public perception "snowballs into a world of fear"

The charity is leading a campaign to introduce measures, such as third-party certification, to end manufacturers being able to self-declare their batteries are safe. The campaign has been backed by fire chiefs, councils, housing associations and nearly 100 other organisations.

10:44
10:21
"It gives me confidence that I sometimes lost last year": No wasting time at FDJ for Demi Vollering

One stage for her new team. One win... 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FDJ - SUEZ (@fdj_suez)

Following yesterday's impressive opening-day victory at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, Demi Vollering said the win would give her confidence for the season ahead.

"It's still so early in the beginning," Vollering said. "I still have work to do, but I'm already here in this shape. I think it's a good sign for the season, it gives me some confidence that I sometimes lost last year."

Vollering saw off her former teammate Marlen Reusser (now at Movistar) and former boss Anna van der Breggen (returning to the pro ranks after a stint as a DS at SD Worx). There are going to be plenty of big battles ahead, SD Worx vs Vollering and FDJ shaping up to be one of the storylines of the season in 2025.

09:29
Plans to funnel pedestrians onto narrow crossing will "make conflict with cyclists worse" on new bike path – but council says it's reluctant to clamp down on drivers "abusing" yellow boxes and blocking cycle lane
Waterfront junction, Bristol (Google Maps)

> Plans to funnel pedestrians onto narrow crossing will "make conflict with cyclists worse" on new bike path – but council says it's reluctant to clamp down on drivers "abusing" yellow boxes and blocking cycle lane

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

Add new comment

9 comments

Avatar
chrisonabike | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Sparkling cycling:

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to chrisonabike | 1 hour ago
1 like

Glittery frames?  The odd rim-brake squeal from this one should help also.

Avatar
Hirsute | 2 hours ago
4 likes

Tom Flood

//cdn.bsky.app/img/feed_thumbnail/plain/did:plc:ffwvamr44uffpkgsgy5zkazd/bafkreie5kjz2auktcmk5da6ricljain2rjw5bct74wfkndw7g3rokfcxly@jpeg)

https://bsky.app/profile/tomflood.bsky.social/post/3li2yr3yyfs25

Avatar
SimoninSpalding | 3 hours ago
4 likes

I don't know what the person with the Kuota is worried about, the internal cable routing should hold it together fine, and the rest will just buff out!

Avatar
unami replied to SimoninSpalding | 2 hours ago
3 likes

agreed - bit of hot glue and it'll be right as rain - perhaps increase the glue temp a bit to make it a tad stronger /s

Avatar
Secret_squirrel replied to SimoninSpalding | 1 hour ago
2 likes

I think it would be an interesting experiment in the name of science to try to repair it for static use.  You could certainly get a YouTube video out of it.

You could either cut the front end of entirely or rejoin front and mid-section with a couple of scaffolding tubes or similar.

Then film yourself putting 1000W through it on Zwift for shits and other peoples giggles.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to SimoninSpalding | 1 hour ago
0 likes

If you duct tape it, then put in an epic session, perhaps it'll friction-weld itself better?

Avatar
GMBasix | 3 hours ago
11 likes

[snapped carbon frame]
I am mostly concerned that the rider may not have saved the activity.

Will no one think of the data?

Avatar
momove replied to GMBasix | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Surely if they cared they would have been wearing one of those "If you see me collapse, pause my Garmin" t-shirts that used to be about?

Latest Comments

 