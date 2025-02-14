"As a mechanic, I would judge a mechanic who offers to repair it": Cyclist asks Facebook if incredibly snapped carbon frame can be saved "for mostly indoor cycling", told absolutely don't "just put some duct tape on it" + more on the live blog

Valentine's heartbreak...

Tough scenes on Facebook, one rider sharing the photo of their snapped carbon frame and asking a cycling group: "What do you guys think about repairing a broken bike frame? I recently crashed my carbon bike, broke the top and down tube. I was thinking about repairing it for mostly indoor cycling (my collarbone was also severely broken so I wouldn't be taking the bike outdoor anytime soon.

"Edit: I decide to not fix the bike and just gonna save money for a new frame or bike, thanks a lot for everyone's opinions."

The comments that flooded in in between the initial message and the edit were almost unanimously asking/begging/pleading that this bike isn't ridden again. Now there are incredibly skilled carbon repair services out there, that are able to fix damage such as the fairly common chain suck scrape and other small defects... but this? Here was some of the reaction.

"Trash it even as a stationary bike it would be dangerous unless you like visiting doctors and experiencing pain a lot."

"Seems like it could be a waste of money to have this one repaired, only to use as an indoor trainer for a few months. Save some money and get yourself a new ride. Maybe pick up a cheap bike for training indoors? Still cheaper than repairing carbon fibre at this level!"

"While it is possible to repair almost anything with carbon, it is major damage - and given that it's an older rim brake bike from a smaller brand the frame probably has little monetary value. A substantial repair and repaint from a professional will not be cheap. You would almost certainly be better off money and safety wise getting another frame and moving the parts across."

"As a mechanic, I would judge a mechanic who offers to repair it."

"If a person shows a flat tyre on Facebook I suggest a new bike will fix it. This is way more severe than a flat tyre. So…"