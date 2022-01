"Not since Rocky has someone looked so good running up steps": Superman Pidcock sends cycling world into meltdown + more on the live blog

Super Tom Pidcock 🦸‍♂️ He becomes Britain’s first 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 elite Cyclo-Cross World Champion in Fayetteville 🇬🇧🌈@Tompid | @BritishCycling pic.twitter.com/CdyRp5Wo65 — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 30, 2022

It's Tom Pidcock's world, we're all just living in it...

The prodigiously talented multi-disciplinarian last night added a cyclo-cross world championship to his mountain bike Olympic gold and growing list of road race wins. The 22-year-old soloed to victory, making the steep steps look effortless, widening the gap on a pack of chasing Belgians before crossing the line in full Superman pose atop his Pinarello...

> Tom Pidcock’s world championship-winning Pinarello Crossista 2022 Cyclocross Race Bike

And boy were we all impressed...

Tom Pidcock. Not since Rocky has someone looked so good running up steps. — Matt Lawton (@Lawton_Times) January 30, 2022

That was unless you're a regular cycle/rail commuter, for whom the site of someone sprinting up steps with a bike over the shoulder probably brought back flashbacks to all those platform-crossing commutes...

road.cc editor Jack still sees Bristol Temple Meads' stairs when he closes his eyes...

When you take your bike on the train but it's on the other platform and leaves in two minutes and the doors close 30 seconds before pic.twitter.com/nYsM6Z9ggx — PJ (@pj_bof) January 30, 2022

Dan Lloyd won the comedy prize for the evening...

Pidcock is running at 13 minute 5k pace UP THE STEPS! — Daniel Lloyd (@daniellloyd1) January 30, 2022

Maybe Tom was telling the truth after all...

> Jury's out over Tom Pidcock's near British record 5km time

Strength over numbers from Tom Pidcock. This is the cycling equivalent of the Mike Tyson quote "everyone has a plan till they get punched in the face" — Andy McGrath (@Andymcgra) January 30, 2022

Others shared anecdotes of having their legs ripped off by the new world champ back when he was young(er)...

I had a notion of doing the Leeds chaingang a couple of years back. A local warned me off with the words, ‘There might be a lot too much Pidcock for comfort.’ #Fayetteville2022 — Michael Hutchinson (@Doctor_Hutch) January 30, 2022

I think it was a Brownlee that told me. — Michael Hutchinson (@Doctor_Hutch) January 30, 2022

Many years ago he was a proper scamp round here. He tried joining in with the Ilkley Crit 234 race when he was 14, they had to pull him out! — Félicien (@mountain_belge) January 30, 2022

Presumably to stop him winning, ruining the race for everyone else...