“Why does a local authority want to kill children?” Scary cycle lane slammed on social media; Nico Roche dons sequins on Dancing with the Stars; Fun in the mud at CX champs; Blunt NY cyclist goes viral; Saudi Tour cancelled? + more on the live blog

After 5 years of being closed to through traffic, @CityWestminster have opened Riding House Street to cars. Situated between a residential building and a primary school it could have been a great pocket park / parklet etc… https://t.co/c1wyECZ1fk pic.twitter.com/TSmeV39uJ5 — Jack Pritchard (@jack_pritchard) January 6, 2022

In more traffic versus children news, a London street which has operated as a pedestrian and cycle zone for five years has been opened to cars as part of the government’s “school streets programme”.

Riding House Street in Fitzrovia was originally closed to through motor traffic after construction began on a nearby building, but stayed as a traffic-free street even after the works had been completed. The street is home to a residential building and a primary school.

However, the bollards which closed the street have now been removed, with only signs remaining to tell motorists not to use the road during school hours (between 8am and 5.30pm on weekdays).

The group Westminster Cycling Campaign said the decision to open the street was “bad news for the school, bad for residents and opens up a new rat run for drivers – so bad for congestion and air quality too.”

The council responded, claiming that a consultation found that local residents did not support keeping the street closed, and that a further consultation on the school streets programme was still ongoing.