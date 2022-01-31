Zwift builds on Black Celebration Series as it heads into its second year

Virtual cycling platform Zwift has revealed its plans for the second year of its Black Celebration Series with its approach this year being three-pronged. Internal education programs, social impact initiatives and celebratory rides will be running throughout 2022.

Last year Zwift first introduced its 12-month series of events that’s intended to celebrate the achievements of black athletes with group rides led by featured athletes. At the launch Zwift said: “We are creating an inclusive environment that empowers and uplifts the community as a whole.”

This year Zwift is building on the series with the following plans for 2022:

Internal education programs

“We're celebrating internally, by educating our employees around racial justice and issues surrounding race in sport,” says Zwift.

“To put this education and advocacy into practice, we're also seeking to cultivate community and take action through our newly-formed Employee Resource Group, Mozaic, celebrating BIPOC employees and their allies.”

In-game activities

Zwift is running a series of in-game events, workouts and podcasts from the beginning of February featuring prominent black athletes and influencers, including the likes of Rahsaan Bahati, David Lipscomb, and Maize Wimbush.

Social impact initiatives

Zwift is continuing to sponsor the LA Bicycle Academy (LABA), the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ) and Sporting Equals, which are three non-profit organisations committed to driving positive change.

The aims of these charities are (in Zwift’s words):

LABA is a Black-founded nonprofit organization with a mission to empower, educate and develop the entrepreneurial and leadership skills in youth between the ages of 8-18 through its youth cycling team and bicycle education program.

CCEJ’s mission is to eliminate bias, bigotry and racism through providing anti-bias education and training programs, youth leadership and restorative justice youth diversion.

Sporting Equals empowers organisations, individuals and communities to promote an active and healthy lifestyle. By implementing change within sport, their mission is to elevate and enhance the opportunities available to the ethnically diverse communities throughout the UK.

You can read more about how Zwift is working with these organisations over here.

You can sign up to the Black Celebration Series events at www.zwift.com/black-celebration-series