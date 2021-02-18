How did it end up like this? The Killers' Brandon Flowers to undergo surgery after cycling crash; The joy of winning a bike race; Extreme winter commuting; Pro rider given the all clear after heart scare + more on the live blog

When mtn biking down hill, don't squeeze left brake. pic.twitter.com/XKLmBKjTZU — The Killers (@thekillers) September 6, 2017

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers is to undergo surgery on a shoulder injury sustained in a cycling crash. He told fans during an Instagram Live that he tore his labrum when he went over the handlebars in 2017 and the injury has never healed. At the time, The Killers tweeted a picture of Flowers bashed up after the crash with the caption "When mtn biking down hill, don't squeeze the left brake." Guess he should have used the Brightside instead...I'll see myself out...No Bones were broken, Everything Will Be Alright and he should be back On Top again soon...

"I went over the handlebars on my bike and an injury from that has manifested itself. I have a torn labrum on that shoulder so I am going under the knife in a couple of weeks to get that taken care of. Maybe one day I will play golf again. I will be in a sling for six weeks," he explained.