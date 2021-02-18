Support road.cc

How did it end up like this? The Killers' Brandon Flowers to undergo surgery after cycling crash; The joy of winning a bike race; Extreme winter commuting; Pro rider given the all clear after heart scare + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Feb 18, 2021 08:55
Brandon Flowers cycling crash (via The Killers Twitter)
10:34
How did it end up like this? The Killers' Brandon Flowers needs surgery after cycling crash

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers is to undergo surgery on a shoulder injury sustained in a cycling crash. He told fans during an Instagram Live that he tore his labrum when he went over the handlebars in 2017 and the injury has never healed. At the time, The Killers tweeted a picture of Flowers bashed up after the crash with the caption "When mtn biking down hill, don't squeeze the left brake." Guess he should have used the Brightside instead...I'll see myself out...No Bones were broken, Everything Will Be Alright and he should be back On Top again soon...

"I went over the handlebars on my bike and an injury from that has manifested itself. I have a torn labrum on that shoulder so I am going under the knife in a couple of weeks to get that taken care of. Maybe one day I will play golf again. I will be in a sling for six weeks," he explained.

10:02
Pro rider given the all clear after heart scare

Diego Ulissi has been given the all clear to return to training following an enforced break due to cardiac abnormalities. The Italian hasn't raced or trained since completing the Giro d'Italia in October after doctors found the issue at a routine medical check up. In a statement, UAE Team Emirates confirmed that he underwent a cardiac biopsy in January and that no risky arrhythmias were found. Consequently, Ulissi is able to resume training. The initial diagnosis from the team's doctor was that it was a form of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. 

The statement explained: "The biopsy found the absence of risky arrhythmias for the athlete during the electrophysiological study, which will allow for the progressive resumption of training.In any case, a periodic monitoring period will follow before confirming any definitive return to racing."

09:52
Extreme winter commuting

For anyone like me who didn't brave the outdoors during the cold snap last week, here's a video to make you feel bad. Cycle commuting in Chicago during winter isn't for the faint-hearted...This cyclist's top tip for riding in all conditions: "28mm Gatorskin back and 28mm 4 seasons on front. Don't try this at home." 

At least that's more conventional than The Q's sawmill blade bike used to ride over frozen lakes...

08:49
The joy of winning a bike race experienced through a four year old

Here's a nice start to your Thursday morning...Just a kid delighted to be riding their bike and winning a race. After a week inside avoiding the cold and the snow, I might just sound this excited by the weekend...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

