Tom Pidcock breaks collarbone in training crash

Tom Pidcock has undergone surgery for a broken collarbone following a crash in training, his Ineos Grenadiers team have confirmed.

According to the Twitter account La Flamme Rouge, which posted a picture of Pidcock’s Pinarello showing the frame broken in two, the crash happened near Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via in the French Pyrenees.

Tom Pidcock has broken his collarbone after crashing last Monday. He was training around Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via and was found conscious on the ground. His frame broke in two on impact. 📷 by one of our followershttps://t.co/6NQdrC1FKi pic.twitter.com/2S8iDWyFTP — La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) June 2, 2021

The 21-year-old’s team did not disclose how the crash happened, but confirmed that he had been operated on yesterday morning at a hospital in Girona, Spain.

Ineos Grenadiers coach Kurt Bogaerts said: “Tom is doing well and is already looking ahead and focused on his rehabilitation.

“While this means he won’t be able to start at the Tour de Suisse this week as planned, he will get back to training as soon as possible and prepare for the rest of the season.”

Pidcock had a highly successful maiden Classics campaign, including winning De Brabantse Pijl and finishing second at Amstel Gold and third at Kurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne.

He then took a break from the road, switching to mountain biking, the discipline he is targeting at the Tokyo Olympics in August, and last month took his debut World Cup victory at Nové Město.