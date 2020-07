Anger as BBC report that ambulance was 'blocked' by cycle lane; Contador breaks everesting record; Usain Bolt's "newfound respect for cyclists"; £27bn roads plan "will cancel out green recovery", 1.8 million bikes sold in lockdown + more on the live blog

This footage shows the moment an ambulance's path was blocked by a new cycle lane in Sheffield. Paramedics had to leave the vehicle to move the bollards out of their way. Read more: https://t.co/9rpC3vNAU3 pic.twitter.com/49RhnanDHG — BBC Yorkshire (@BBCLookNorth) July 8, 2020

The words that accompanied the footage have provoked an angry response on social media, as BBC Yorkshire reported that the ambulance was blocked by the new cycle lane in Sheffield. It continues: "Paramedics had to leave the vehicle to move the bollards out of their way on Shalesmoor in the city centre.

"The temporary cycle lane has now been criticised online as a result."

Terribly short-sighted journalism. If it weren't for the cycle lane, both lanes would have been blocked by cars. — Maximus von Radfahren (@CultOfCyclists) July 10, 2020

Looks to me like it was stuck behind traffic and used the cycle lane to bypass it. — Neil Meadows (@Neilythere74) July 9, 2020

so cars are blocking the ambulance, they use the cycle lane to get round, and this is how you report it? — Stan (@geckobike) July 10, 2020

If you don't either take this down or actually report accurately what led to them needing to do this you have zero credibility as an organisation. How you've managed to put this slant on this story is baffling beyond belief. — NSP66 (@NeilPugh5) July 10, 2020

As you'll see above many think the BBC very much got the wrong end of the stick, as the ambulance was actually using the cycle lane to proceed because the other lane was blocked by motor traffic; there was the issue of removing the bollards, with some noting that this arguably took less time than trying to negotiate two congested lanes filled with cars.

The BBC are yet to comment.