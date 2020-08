Cycling Mikey catches Pimlico Plumbers worker using phone at the wheel; Joe Skipper breaks 12 hour TT record; Cyclist "deliberately" reversed over by driver; Orlando Bloom's unorthodox cycling attire; Audi slammed for latest ad + more on the live blog

One of the main hurdles Brits face when jumping on the gravel bandwagon is that we simply don't have much gravel... but we're told there is enough in Suffolk's Kings Forest for the King's Cup Gravel Festival to host the inaugural British Gravel Championships between 25-27 September.Â

Promising a "unique event", there will be multiple categories for all abilities as well as the Championships themselves, including a Gravel Fondo, a team relay and family riding events. Director Tom Caldwell commented: "We’re thrilled to be hosting the first-ever British Gravel Championships at the King’s Cup Gravel Festival. This will be a truly exciting event, which will see all abilities of riders taking on various events throughout the weekend. Not only will those riders who like to ride on gravel and off-road terrains be able to ride alongside thousands of other riders but we’ll also get to see some top amateur riders race for the British title and jersey."

To pandemic-proof the event as much as possible, participants simply register for free and pay later if the event goes ahead as planned. If the situation changes and it has to be moved, the organisers say there are contingency plans in place to move the event to October or 2021.Â

Pre-registration has just launched today, click here for more details.Â