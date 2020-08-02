Police appeal after three cyclists killed in Cleveland area in less than a fortnight

Police in Cleveland have appealed for information after a cyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Friday – the third bike rider to have lost his life in the area patrolled by the force in less than a fortnight.

The latest happened on Mowbray Road in Hartlepool at 6.45am on Friday 31 July.

The victim was a 58-year-old man, while the vehicle involved was a white transit van.

A spokeswoman for the force commented: “Specially-trained officers are supporting the man’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

Police have appealed for anyone who saw a white Transit van with a blue logo in Catcote Road, Fens or Owton Manor between 6am and 7:30am on Friday to contact them.

The North East Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We were called at 6.48am to a cyclist unconscious after being involved in a road traffic collision.

“CPR was in progress and we dispatched a double-crewed ambulance and a clinical care manager.”

Cleveland Police, whose territory covers the Tees Valley Combined Area which comprises Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland and Stockton-on-Tees, shares road policing operations with neighbouring Durham Constabulary.

Just across the border in County Durham, a cyclist was killed the previous Friday 24 July on the A689 between Wynyard and Sedgefield.

The fatal crash, which happened at around 4.10pm involved a white Ford Fiesta and a black Audi TT.

Police arrested a 22-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man on suspicion of what were described as “driving offences.”

Referring to that incident, a spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage which may assist to contact Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on 101, reference 119601.”

Three days earlier, a 14-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision involving a white Volkswagen Golf on Bankfields Road in Eston, Middlesbrough.

That incident happened on Tuesday 21 July at 7.35pm. The victim, Jake Hurst, died from his injuries at James Cook University Hospital.

Police have asked anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them on 101 quoting 117986.