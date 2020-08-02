Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Police appeal after three cyclists killed in Cleveland area in less than a fortnight

Latest fatality happened on Friday morning with driver of transit van failing to stop
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Aug 02, 2020 15:46
1

Police in Cleveland have appealed for information after a cyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Friday – the third bike rider to have lost his life in the area patrolled by the force in less than a fortnight.

The latest happened on Mowbray Road in Hartlepool at 6.45am on Friday 31 July.

The victim was a 58-year-old man, while the vehicle involved was a white transit van.

A spokeswoman for the force commented: “Specially-trained officers are supporting the man’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

Police have appealed for anyone who saw a white Transit van with a blue logo in Catcote Road, Fens or Owton Manor between 6am and 7:30am on Friday to contact them.

The North East Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We were called at 6.48am to a cyclist unconscious after being involved in a road traffic collision.

“CPR was in progress and we dispatched a double-crewed ambulance and a clinical care manager.”

Cleveland Police, whose territory covers the Tees Valley Combined Area which comprises Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland and Stockton-on-Tees, shares road policing operations with neighbouring Durham Constabulary.

Just across the border in County Durham, a cyclist was killed the previous Friday 24 July on the A689 between Wynyard and Sedgefield.

The fatal crash, which happened at around 4.10pm involved a white Ford Fiesta and a black Audi TT.

Police arrested a 22-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man on suspicion of what were described as “driving offences.”

Referring to that incident, a spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage which may assist to contact Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on 101, reference 119601.”

Three days earlier, a 14-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision involving a white Volkswagen Golf on Bankfields Road in Eston, Middlesbrough.

That incident happened on Tuesday 21 July at 7.35pm. The victim, Jake Hurst, died from his injuries at James Cook University Hospital.

Police have asked anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them on 101 quoting 117986.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments