Near Miss of the Day 448: Transit van driver in very close pass

Today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows a cyclist being subjected to a very close pass by an overtaking van driver, who then has to pull in sharply due to another driver approaching on a road where parked cars meant there was not enough space to make the manoeuvre safely.

It happened in Highbridge, near Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset and was filmed by road.cc reader Derrick, who reported the incident to Avon & Somerset Police the same day it happened.

“They emailed me back saying the driving of the van was appalling and they were seeking to prosecute the driver,” he said.

“Initially I had some feedback that they were doing something, then nothing. I have emailed numerous times with no reply, so I suspect they didn’t even follow it up.”

In a comment to the video on YouTube, he added: “Part of my journey home that day, the driver could have waited a few seconds but his time is obviously more precious than potentially someone’s life.”

