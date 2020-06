Cardiff is UK bike theft capital, suggests MoneySupermarket research; Footage of NYPD cops beating cyclist emerge; Oxbridge cycle commuters likely to return to work quicker; Trek address BLM backlash + more on the live blog

The comparison site have compiled a list of the top 10 bike theft hotspots in the UK, with Cardiff coming out on 'top' with 183 thefts per 100,000 residents; a total of 573 thefts were reported between December 2019 and April 2020 in the city. Southampton came in second with 146 thefts per 100,000, followed by Nottingham, Reading and Bristol. Interestingly London didn't make the list, with 'only' 73 thefts per 100k people.

Cambridge residents may be surprised to see their city omitted from the top 10; as we've previously reported that theft was so prevalent in previous years, organised criminals were travelling up from London to take advantage of 'easy pickings'. It's also worth noting that a large number of bike thefts are thought to go unreported or cases are closed by police with no suspects; a 2018 Birmingham Mail analysis of bike thefts found that police closed 96.7% of reports without turning up a suspect in 2017.

"Cycling is experiencing another major boost in popularity which looks set to continue once lockdown restrictions are eased – particularly because more Brits are likely to use bicycles for commuting.

“With bicycle use increasing so too does the risk of theft. With the average bike costing £480, a stolen uninsured bike is a big blow to the wallet that will leave many without their preferred means of getting to work once lockdown is over.

“Don’t assume that your bike is covered under your home insurance policy. Some insurers will only cover it if it is stored in your home – or secured in an outbuilding like a shed. If your bike is stolen from outside your property, it’s also possible your policy might not pay out. So definitely check with your policy provider to understand what it covers and what it doesn’t."